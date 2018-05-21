Following four-star linebacker Brandon Smith's announcement just over an hour ago, the Nittany Lions picked up another one of its top targets, as Oakdale, Conn., defensive back Tyler Rudolph also announced that he'd be joining Penn State's Class of 2019.

Penn State picked up not one, but two Rivals250 prospects Monday.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Rudolph was recruited to play cornerback by assistant coach Terry Smith. However, it should be noted that he could also play safety at the next level.

A member of St. Thomas More, Rudolph earned 21 total scholarship offers over the past year. He ultimately narrowed his list to five schools: Penn State, Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State.

Rudolph's interest in the Nittany Lions began last summer, as he attended the staff's Underclassmen Combine in July. He then returned to Happy Valley in November, attending the final home game against Nebraska. That's also when Rudolph picked up an offer from head coach James Franklin.

The nation's 22nd-ranked cornerback, Rudolph took two additional visits this offseason, attending a Junior Day in February before taking an official visit Blue-White Weekend, April 21-22.

“It’s amazing up there,” Rudolph said, when asked about his official visit. “From the fans to the players on team and the coaches, it’s amazing.”