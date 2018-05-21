DB Tyler Rudolph commits to PSU
Penn State picked up not one, but two Rivals250 prospects Monday.
Following four-star linebacker Brandon Smith's announcement just over an hour ago, the Nittany Lions picked up another one of its top targets, as Oakdale, Conn., defensive back Tyler Rudolph also announced that he'd be joining Penn State's Class of 2019.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Rudolph was recruited to play cornerback by assistant coach Terry Smith. However, it should be noted that he could also play safety at the next level.
A member of St. Thomas More, Rudolph earned 21 total scholarship offers over the past year. He ultimately narrowed his list to five schools: Penn State, Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State.
Rudolph's interest in the Nittany Lions began last summer, as he attended the staff's Underclassmen Combine in July. He then returned to Happy Valley in November, attending the final home game against Nebraska. That's also when Rudolph picked up an offer from head coach James Franklin.
The nation's 22nd-ranked cornerback, Rudolph took two additional visits this offseason, attending a Junior Day in February before taking an official visit Blue-White Weekend, April 21-22.
“It’s amazing up there,” Rudolph said, when asked about his official visit. “From the fans to the players on team and the coaches, it’s amazing.”
Rudolph is now the fourth defensive back to verbally commit to this year's class, joining fellow Connecticut native Marquis Wilson, State College cornerback Keaton Ellis and Lackawanna junior college safety JaQuan Brisker. Penn State is expected to take five defensive backs total, with safety being the most important position moving forward.
Two safety prospects to follow closely are Cam'Ron Kelly, from Chesapeake, Va., and Lewis Cine, who currently plays at Trinity Christian in Texas but is originally from Everett, Mass. Kelly took an official visit to Penn State the same weekend as Rudolph and is now expected to make a commitment June 8th. Cine will be taking his official visit to Penn State the same weekend as Kelly's commitment, June 8-9.
As for Rudolph, he's currently ranked No. 203 overall in the nation for the Class of 2019. He's also the second-ranked prospect in Connecticut.
