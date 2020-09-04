The 6-foot-8, 295-pound prospect ranked No. 29 overall in the Rivals Class of 2021 rankings narrowed his choices to also include Wisconsin, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan. Dropped from his Top Nine, announced via Twitter June 23 earlier this summer, are LSU, Ohio State, Stanford and Alabama.

In July, Rivals Mid-Atlantic recruiting analyst Adam Friedman re-ranked the top contenders for Rucci, naming Wisconsin the favorite given the presence of Rucci's brother, Hayden, as a tight end with the Badgers.

Said Friedman: "There are a lot of connections Rucci has to Wisconsin and that is the driving force behind his interest in the Badgers. Rucci got to know the coaching staff while they were recruiting his brother Hayden, who is now on the roster. His level of comfort with all the members of the Wisconsin coaching staff is very important in this process and the Badgers, arguably, have the closest relationship with Rucci and his family. The education Rucci could get in Madison along with their history of developing offensive linemen for the NFL is also in line with what Rucci is looking for."

Still, the Nittany Lions were listed as a close second, Friedman pointing out that Rucci is a legacy prospect from his father, Todd, having played at Penn State.

"Many people expect him to end up at Nittany Lion because his father, Todd, played for Penn State, he has visited the campus so many times, and he is very comfortable there. New offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has been building a solid relationship with Rucci and his family and they really like how it has gone so far. Penn State will probably remain one of the top two contenders for Rucci until the very end of the recruiting process."