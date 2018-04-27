Among the Nittany Lions awaiting their futures in the NFL Draft, that Saquon Barkley would be the first off the board was a given.
The rest, however, is a bit more fun to contemplate.
Where will the likes of Marcus Allen, Troy Apke, Christian Campbell, Mike Gesicki, Grant Haley, and DaeSean Hamilton go?
With rounds two and three of the NFL Draft set for Friday night before wrapping up with rounds four through seven on Saturday, let's evaluate the prospects for the Penn State draft hopefuls, here:
Marcus Allen: 6-foot-2 - 215 pounds
NFL Prospect Grade: 5.60
Projection: In an April mock draft at NFL.com, Allen was projected to go as high as pick No. 97 overall to the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the third round of the draft.
Whether or not that happens Friday night remains to be seen, but the reality for this former Nittany Lion is that there appears to be a lack of consensus as to what type of player he is, and what type of player he could become. An established run-support maven with a mean streak, questions are plentiful as to whether or not Allen can become an NFL level talent in his passing game responsibilities.
Here's guessing Allen impressed enough teams through the scouting process to have earned himself a higher pick than some might anticipate, sneaking into the end of the third round or somewhere in the fourth.
Troy Apke: 6-foot-1 - 200 pounds
NFL Prospect Grade: 5.14
Projection: Apke might have rocketed into the consciousness of NFL general managers with his post-season performances at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (in which he earned game MVP honors) as well as at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, but the question now is whether or not that will be enough to earn a draft selection.
Apke earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten status as a senior starter in 2017, and contributed in nearly every game through his career as a Nittany Lion, but was never really considered a star performer. Outstanding combine performances often offer GMs a glimpse of potential, though, and when it comes to this draft the bottom line is that only one will need to be convinced Apke's raw speed and athleticism are worth a gamble against film and statistical evidence that don't immediately stand out.
NFL.com has Apke given a 5-6 round draft projection. We aren't ready to make that jump, but here's guessing he will garner a seventh-round pick.
Christian Campbell: 6-foot-1 - 195 pounds
NFL Prospect Grade: 5.08
Projection: Senior Bowl performances are not nothing, and Campbell reportedly had an excellent week of practices in Mobile, Ala., before having to pull out of the game due to injury.
As a Nittany Lion, Campbell earned an honorable-mention All-Big Ten nod for his senior year performance, finishing the year seventh on the team in tackles with 45 to go along with an interception and a team-high 13 passes defended.
Listed as a probable seventh-round pick or undrafted free agent by NFL.com, Campbell's long arms and film could be enough to have his name called earlier than expected Saturday.
Mike Gesicki: 6-foot-6 - 247 pounds
NFL Prospect Grade: 5.92
Projection: Pro Football Focus had Hayden Hurst as the fourth-best tight end in the 2018 draft, and the South Carolina product went 25th overall to the Baltimore Ravens.
What does that mean for Mike Gesicki? As one of the highest-rated available at the position, the question is simply about teams and their needs and which he'd fit into best.
No one would deny Gesicki's measurables as an athlete or his skill as a receiver, and for the right team, that's exactly who Gesicki can be at the next level. We see him going in either the second or third round, Friday evening.
Grant Haley: 5-foot-9 - 190 pounds
NFL Prospect Grade: 5.29
Projection: Haley might not be the sexiest pick for a GM, but he checks off all the boxes for consistency, reliability and the maturity that NFL teams love to have in the locker room.
Listed as a fifth or sixth round pick according to NFL.com, Haley is knocked for his size, speed, and tackling inconsistency, but is credited as a potential special teams asset. Clocking a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, however, betrays that speed perception. Like Mike Mayock, the evaluation probably undersells Haley's value to a future team, and the late-round pick he earns will likely be to a team that is getting a steal.
DaeSean Hamilton: 6-foot-1 - 203 pounds
NFL Prospect Grade: 5.70
Projection: NFL.com says Hamilton has a chance to become an NFL starter with a draft projection of either the third or fourth round. While that could ultimately be where Hamilton lands, we are in the camp that has the former Penn State receiver as an underrated prospect at the next level.
Hamilton might not be the type of game-breaker that NFL teams salivate over, but he is deeply devoted to the craft and easily outweighs any of his perceived physical weaknesses with actual on-field results.
A future marquee receiver? Maybe not, but Hamilton brings too much to the table, and did too much in front of NFL scouts at the East-West Game, the Senior Bowl, the combine, and Penn State's own pro day to not earn a solid middle round selection.