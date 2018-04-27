Among the Nittany Lions awaiting their futures in the NFL Draft, that Saquon Barkley would be the first off the board was a given. The rest, however, is a bit more fun to contemplate. Where will the likes of Marcus Allen, Troy Apke, Christian Campbell, Mike Gesicki, Grant Haley, and DaeSean Hamilton go? With rounds two and three of the NFL Draft set for Friday night before wrapping up with rounds four through seven on Saturday, let's evaluate the prospects for the Penn State draft hopefuls, here:

Marcus Allen finished his Penn State career with 321 tackles, good for fifth all-time with the Nittany Lions.

Marcus Allen: 6-foot-2 - 215 pounds NFL Prospect Grade: 5.60 Projection: In an April mock draft at NFL.com, Allen was projected to go as high as pick No. 97 overall to the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the third round of the draft. Whether or not that happens Friday night remains to be seen, but the reality for this former Nittany Lion is that there appears to be a lack of consensus as to what type of player he is, and what type of player he could become. An established run-support maven with a mean streak, questions are plentiful as to whether or not Allen can become an NFL level talent in his passing game responsibilities. Here's guessing Allen impressed enough teams through the scouting process to have earned himself a higher pick than some might anticipate, sneaking into the end of the third round or somewhere in the fourth.

Apke turned heads with his 4.34 second 40-yard time at the NFL Combine.

Troy Apke: 6-foot-1 - 200 pounds NFL Prospect Grade: 5.14 Projection: Apke might have rocketed into the consciousness of NFL general managers with his post-season performances at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (in which he earned game MVP honors) as well as at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, but the question now is whether or not that will be enough to earn a draft selection. Apke earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten status as a senior starter in 2017, and contributed in nearly every game through his career as a Nittany Lion, but was never really considered a star performer. Outstanding combine performances often offer GMs a glimpse of potential, though, and when it comes to this draft the bottom line is that only one will need to be convinced Apke's raw speed and athleticism are worth a gamble against film and statistical evidence that don't immediately stand out. NFL.com has Apke given a 5-6 round draft projection. We aren't ready to make that jump, but here's guessing he will garner a seventh-round pick.

Christian Campbell

Christian Campbell: 6-foot-1 - 195 pounds NFL Prospect Grade: 5.08 Projection: Senior Bowl performances are not nothing, and Campbell reportedly had an excellent week of practices in Mobile, Ala., before having to pull out of the game due to injury. As a Nittany Lion, Campbell earned an honorable-mention All-Big Ten nod for his senior year performance, finishing the year seventh on the team in tackles with 45 to go along with an interception and a team-high 13 passes defended. Listed as a probable seventh-round pick or undrafted free agent by NFL.com, Campbell's long arms and film could be enough to have his name called earlier than expected Saturday.

Gesicki finished his Penn State career as one of the most productive tight ends in Penn State history.

Mike Gesicki: 6-foot-6 - 247 pounds NFL Prospect Grade: 5.92 Projection: Pro Football Focus had Hayden Hurst as the fourth-best tight end in the 2018 draft, and the South Carolina product went 25th overall to the Baltimore Ravens. What does that mean for Mike Gesicki? As one of the highest-rated available at the position, the question is simply about teams and their needs and which he'd fit into best. No one would deny Gesicki's measurables as an athlete or his skill as a receiver, and for the right team, that's exactly who Gesicki can be at the next level. We see him going in either the second or third round, Friday evening.

Grant Haley: 5-foot-9 - 190 pounds NFL Prospect Grade: 5.29 Projection: Haley might not be the sexiest pick for a GM, but he checks off all the boxes for consistency, reliability and the maturity that NFL teams love to have in the locker room. Listed as a fifth or sixth round pick according to NFL.com, Haley is knocked for his size, speed, and tackling inconsistency, but is credited as a potential special teams asset. Clocking a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, however, betrays that speed perception. Like Mike Mayock, the evaluation probably undersells Haley's value to a future team, and the late-round pick he earns will likely be to a team that is getting a steal.

Hamilton is Penn State's career receptions record-holder.