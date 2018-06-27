Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 14:06:10 -0500') }} football Edit

RivalsChallenge: More visits on tap for 2020 Rivals250 OL Anton Harrison

Vjwvm46qxsptndf5neib
Anton Harrison
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Anton Harrison, a 2020 Rivals250 offensive lineman, is still in the early stages of his recruitment but a couple teams have already made impressions. The Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll star took two visits this spring but wants to take two more before the season starts.

He chatted about his recruitment during media day of the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas.


CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

MORE FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE: Offensive roster | Defensive roster | Teams that should be most interested | Farrell's storylines | Best Five-Star Challenge performance ever? | Which QB will shine brightest? | Who will improve stock the most? | Full Rivals Camp Series coverage

Nc4nolpgznhlikt5ue8b
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}