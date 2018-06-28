Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 12:53:11 -0500') }} football Edit

SEC, Big Ten schools pursuing four-star New York DE Adisa Isaac

Urtb7uvf1rse1tbha81w
Adisa Isaac
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 defensive end Adisa Isaac has been making some progress in his recruitment this offseason and has take plenty of visits. During registration at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie star explained which schools are recruiting him the best and where his next visit will be.

MORE FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE: LIVE COVERAGE | Offensive roster | Defensive roster | All-Lobby team | Next to commit | Five who could flip | Farrell's storylines | Best Five-Star Challenge performance ever? | Which QB will shine brightest? | Who will improve stock the most? | Who has the most to prove? | Full Rivals Camp Series coverage

Nc4nolpgznhlikt5ue8b
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}