Penn State already has a solid group of receivers committed in its Class of 2022, but with talented prospects like Darrius Clemons still considering them, James Franklin and his staff will find room for more if given the opportunity.

A Rivals250 prospect from Portland, Ore., Clemons earned an offer from wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in April 2020. Since this past fall, and definitely into the spring, the Nittany Lions have been on him as hard as any school in the country, and that’ll pay off with an official visit at the end of June.

"I talk to Coach Franklin like once a week and I talk to Coach Stubblefield probably like every day. He texts me just about everyday, and then we talk on the phone like every other day,” Clemons said. “It's the same with Coach [Mike] Yurcich, too. I think I have a really good relationship with them and I'm super excited to get to State College here pretty soon."

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial