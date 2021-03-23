Two weeks ago Rivals250 running back Nick Singleton announced his top nine schools and now he has his official visits planned out. The Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior star will take his official visits to Wisconsin , Penn State , Northwestern , Notre Dame , and Ohio State .

Singleton had already set his official visit to Penn State (June 11th-13th) when he announced his top schools and locked in his visit to Wisconsin (June 3rd-6th) shortly thereafter. He'll make the trips to Northwestern on June 15th, Notre Dame on June 18th, and Ohio State on June 25th.

The other schools in his top nine (Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, and Texas A&M) are unofficial visit candidates but nothing is scheduled yet.