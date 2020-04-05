News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-05 15:46:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 QB Christian Veilleux breaks down his top four

Christian Veilleux
Christian Veilleux (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The pandemic has brought most of the world to a halt but the recruiting world is still humming. Rivals250 quarterback Christian Veilleux has a lengthy offer sheet but just announced his top four schools. Clemson, Duke, Penn State, and Tennessee are still in contention for the Canadian that plays for Potomac (Md.) Bullis School.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}