Rivals250 OL Ty Chan discusses relationship with Nittany Lion coaching staf
Penn State has already landed one of its top offensive tackle prospects for 2022 in Rivals250 prospect Drew Shelton, but that hasn't given the staff any reason to stop pushing for a few others in t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news