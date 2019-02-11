Rivals100 OL set to return to Penn State this weekend
National Christian Academy OL Aaryn Parks announced Monday that he'll be returning to Penn State this upcoming weekend, Feb. 16.
A member of the Rivals100, Parks has already taken three unofficial visits to University Park. His most recent visit came in September for the game against Ohio State, and he spoke highly of the experience.
"Penn State's atmosphere was off the roof," Parks said of this year's Whiteout game. "I really enjoyed the game, probably one of the most lit games I've ever seen. To me, Penn State versus Ohio State was the best game of the year."
The 6-foot-5, 310 pound offensive tackle also spoke highly of his trip in July for the Lasch Bash barbecue.
Happy Valley this weekend !! #WeAre20 🦁— Aaryn “AJ” Parks (@AP61_) February 11, 2019
"To be honest, everything [stood out]," said Parks. "What really stood out the most was how Coach Franklin really talked about a higher education and setting you up for life, not just football. Their organization is more about family and the atmosphere is just crazy!!! I really loved the coaches. When I tell you they are lit, they are lit!
"But also, meeting the other recruits was real cool, too. We went on a scavenger hunt that was really fun. I got to joke around a little bit with my boy Caeden Wallace, who committed to Penn State. The whole event was just awesome. I really had a great time."
Just two weeks ago, Parks' teammate, cornerback Josh Moten, committed to Penn State's Class of 2020. Both hinted in January that they were getting close to ending their recruitments.
Parks is currently the 79th-ranked prospect in the nation. He's the 10th-ranked offensive tackle and the sixth-ranked prospect in Maryland for 2020.