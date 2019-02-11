National Christian Academy OL Aaryn Parks announced Monday that he'll be returning to Penn State this upcoming weekend, Feb. 16.

A member of the Rivals100, Parks has already taken three unofficial visits to University Park. His most recent visit came in September for the game against Ohio State, and he spoke highly of the experience.

"Penn State's atmosphere was off the roof," Parks said of this year's Whiteout game. "I really enjoyed the game, probably one of the most lit games I've ever seen. To me, Penn State versus Ohio State was the best game of the year."

The 6-foot-5, 310 pound offensive tackle also spoke highly of his trip in July for the Lasch Bash barbecue.