A big recruiting week for Penn State kicked off with a commitment from Rivals250 offensive lineman Saleem Wormley . The Smyrna, Del. star went public with his commitment after narrowing his list down to the Nittany Lions and Rutgers .

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"I was really liking Rutgers but with Penn State it was all about where they are as a program, what they are building, and my coach trusts it," Wormley said. "We talked about it, what they are bringing together in this recruiting class, the coaching staff, and the players that they have around them, it feels like the best fit for me.

"I'm extremely confident in the coaching staff and the strength and conditioning staff," he said. "Coach Limegrover is a great coach and so is coach Franklin. Everything they've done so far has proven what they have going is good.

"I feel like my technique right now is pretty good but can be improved upon," said Wormley. "I think I really need to focus on my strength because I might be a little behind in that category. There are some players that lift a little more than me so I just need to improve there. I'm really confident in the strength and conditioning staff. I talked to them when I was up there before and they were talking about the program they put you on, the specialized things you eat, and how to get stronger in a specific category.

"I'll take my official visit there for a game," he said. "I still need to figure out which one."

RIVALS' REACTION…

Wormley is an important addition for Penn State. The second offensive lineman to commit to the Nittany Lions, Wormley is very far along in his development when it comes to his technique. He does a great job with his initial punch and resetting his hands as he slides to stay in front of the defensive lineman. He should be a key figure on Penn State's offensive line once he gets a bit stronger and adds the necessary mass.