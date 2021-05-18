Rivals250 offensive lineman Ryan Brubaker announced his top five schools Monday night.

Over the past month, four of those schools were obvious, as the Denver, Pa., resident locked in official visits to Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt back in April.

"At this point, four out of the five were kind of obvious with the official visits scheduled,” Brubaker said. “Most of those schools [outside my top list] got the memo with just one visit left. So, I got that fifth official visit hammered out with Stanford [Monday night] and it felt like there was no reason to really hide anything. Everybody would've known who my top five schools are, so I might as well just put it out there and make it official."

