IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Alabama: "I've been talking to coach Robert Gillespie, the running backs coach, for a while and coach O'Brien," Singleton said. "They're great coaches over there. I love them a lot. We've talking pretty much since they got to Alabama. I talked to coach Saban last Friday and he offered me on the spot."

Auburn: "Things have been good with them," he said. "I've been talking to the running backs coach and head coach. They're great people over there. They want me to come down there and see the place."

Michigan: "They're obviously a good team," said Singleton. "Coach Hart and I have been talking for a while. He's a really nice and a cool coach. I like him a lot. He's been telling me he really wants me to come up and see the place."

Northwestern: "Coach Fitz is a really down to Earth coach," Singleton said. "Academically, it's outstanding at Northwestern. Coach Lou, the running backs coach, and I have been talking for a while. I really love him a lot. He's a really nice coach. I haven't visited there yet but I'll try to go up there soon."

Notre Dame: "That's a really good school," he said. "I've been talking to coach Kelly and coach Taylor. I did a Zoom last week with them. I'm supposed to do another Zoom with coach Rees tomorrow. They've been in contact with me a lot and really love the school. I want to listen to what he has to say and then ask him questions about how he uses their running backs and some other simple questions."

Ohio State: "I've really been talking to coach Alford and coach Day and just staying in touch and building this relationship," he said. "They've been telling me I'm number one on their running backs board. They really want me up there. They obviously produce great running backs. They just got TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor and both of them are beasts. They bring in great running backs."

Penn State: "They're obviously a good football team," said Singleton. "I've been talking to coach Seider, coach Franklin, and basically their whole staff. I did a Zoom meeting last week with them. They were talking about how bad they want me, that I'm an in-state player and there is no place better than Penn State because it's home. They want me strictly as a running back. The running backs they produce like Saquon (Barkley), Miles Sanders, and Journey Brown are all from Pennsylvania and they want me to keep that tradition going."

Texas A&M: "I really love the school," he said. "I've been talking to a lot of the coaches from there. Coach Robinson speaks highly of me and he had a really good talk with my dad. They get along well. They have some great coaches and it's a great football team as well."

Wisconsin: "They've been telling me how they produce their running backs and what kind of coaches they are," Singleton said. "They've obviously really good coaches. I did a Zoom meeting with Jonathan Taylor and some of the other running backs and they speak very highly about Wisconsin, the running back coach, and the whole coaching staff. They really love it up there. I've been talking to those coaches a lot too. I was up there before the pandemic last year."

On his plans going forward: "I'll probably take four or five official visits and then probably in the middle of the summer I'll commit," he said. "I don't have any official visits locked in other than Penn State on June 11th. I'll probably take one to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, and maybe Northwestern or Wisconsin. Of my top schools, I've visited Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame. I've also been to Virginia and West Virginia."

