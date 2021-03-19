Rivals250 LB Moses Walker breaks down his top five & decision timeline
With no junior season this past fall and a lot of uncertainty surrounding playing this spring, Rivals250 linebacker Moses Walker has been working through his recruitment. Now the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall Campus star has five finalists and a decision timeline.
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
LSU- "I feel like their former players really make it," Walker said. "You can tell they're building their program to compete and help build up their players."
Penn State- "It's a linebacker school and I fell like they can help me better myself at my position and get me to the next level," he said. "I really like how they've been talking to me a lot. Coach Smith and I chat it up and are getting to know each other as people with all the football stuff aside. I was going to go over there last weekend to check it out but I didn't get to."
Rutgers- "They're making the cut for me because they've shown me what they can do for me after football," said Walker. "They can help build me as a man and I like that about them. On top of that, I also feel like they can help me get to the next level."
Texas A&M- "I like the connection that I have with the coaching staff," he said. "I have a few people out there that I know too."
USC- "They're a big linebacker school too and they can definitely help me be a better linebacker and get to the next level," Walker said. "I've been talking to their linebackers coach and I really think he could help me better myself."
On his next steps- "The only schools that I've visited are Rutgers and Maryland," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting my visits to these schools scheduled. I might commit sometime in August or earlier this summer."
RIVALS' REACTION...
The outcome of Walker’s recruitment will hinge on how his visits go but at this point Rutgers is in a great spot. The Scarlet Knights are the only school in Walker’s top five that has gotten him on campus and there are a lot of former Erasmus Hall players and coaches that played for or have strong connections to Rutgers. Penn State and Texas A&M have a chance to make up a lot of ground once they’re able to get Walker for a visit but LSU and USC are the long shots right now. The Nittany Lions have good relationships with Walker and his coaches. Walker very nearly took a self-guided trip to Penn State last weekend and is hoping to reschedule in the near future. Texas A&M signed Walker’s teammate Jahzion Harris in the 2021 class so the Aggies have a natural way into Walker’s recruitment.