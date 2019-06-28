News More News
Rivals250 LB Cody Simon has a top 3 & his decision could be coming soon

Cody Simon
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

A decision is coming soon for linebacker Cody Simon. The Rivals250 prospect from Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep arrived in Atlanta for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas fresh off an official visit to Ohio State. Simon explained how that visit went and where his final three contenders stand heading into his commitment.

