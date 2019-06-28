Rivals250 LB Cody Simon has a top 3 & his decision could be coming soon
A decision is coming soon for linebacker Cody Simon. The Rivals250 prospect from Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep arrived in Atlanta for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas fresh off an official visit to Ohio State. Simon explained how that visit went and where his final three contenders stand heading into his commitment.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news