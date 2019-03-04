One of Penn State's top defensive line targets has set not one, but two upcoming visits.

Rivals250 defensive tackle Cole Brevard is no stranger to State College, visiting last February for a junior day and then again in September for the game against Ohio State. Now, the Carmel, Ind., native is set to return on March 15, for an unofficial visit to watch spring practice, and then again a month later, April 13-14, for an official visit over Blue-White Weekend.

His two visits to Happy Valley aren't the only trips Brevard and his family have planned. Two weeks after visiting Penn State, the 6-foot-4, 280 pound prospect is planning to check out a spring practice at Wisconsin, March 30. He'll then go to Clemson the following weekend, April 6, for its spring game. Brevard added that he's planning to see Michigan before the end of spring practice and he'll also take an official visit to one of his in-state schools, Indiana, in either May or June.

Since the end of the 2017 season, Brevard has taken over a dozen unofficial visits to different programs. Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin are a few other Big Ten programs that have hosted him at least once. He's also been to Notre Dame, Alabama and Clemson, the latter of which he recently visited at the end of January.

If all goes well with these upcoming visits, plus he feels comfortable with the schools he takes official visits to later in the process, Brevard would like to make a commitment at some point this summer, allowing him to enjoy his senior year with teammates and friends. With that said, he doesn't plan to make a decision until he's 100 percent comfortable.

Brevard is currently ranked No. 203 in the nation. He's the 14th-ranked defensive tackle and the No. 1 overall prospect in Indiana for the Class of 2020. Despite missing four games due to injury, the Associated Press still named Brevard to its Class 6A All-State team.