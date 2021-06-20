Penn State hosted Rivals250 prospect Anto Saka for his penultimate official visit this weekend, and as expected, James Franklin and his coaching staff left a strong impression on the Towson, Md., native and his family.

Over the past two weeks, Saka took official visits to Northwestern (June 4-6) and USC (June 11-13). There was a lot of talk in recent days that USC may now be the team to beat for the Loyola Blakefield hybrid player, but Penn State assured that they’ll have a major say come decision time, too.

“So, the thing that stood out to me right away was how big and surreal Beaver Stadium is,” Saka said. “We did the player walkout there, just like how it would be for a game, and even with no fans in there, it was still so cool. Just imagining the energy in that place, especially for that Michigan game, I was just imagining myself being in that situation and it was surreal.

