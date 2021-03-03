Rivals250 defensive end Kenny Fletcher isn’t letting the extended recruiting dead period slow down his recruitment. The Delran, N.J. star announced a top five of Penn State, Rutgers, Louisville, Michigan State, and Kentucky on Wednesday and a commitment is coming this week.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

On why he’s moving up his commitment timeline- “I was waiting for a couple of colleges to get in contact that I had some interest in and the end of the dead period is getting closer," Fletcher said. "I wanted to commit before the dead period is over and I want to be locked in with a college. I'm moving my commitment date up to this Friday, March 5th.” Penn State- “I have a lot of good connections with their coaches," he said. "They've shown a lot of love. I actually grew up a Penn State fan. I talk to coach Smith, coach Scott, coach Deion Barnes, and coach Stubblefield. They have a great program over there. They produce a good amount of defensive ends and I feel like I could have a big impact over there.“

Rutgers- “I have a big relationship with Rutgers," said Fletcher. "They really stay in contact with me all the time. They talk to me about how I'm really high on their recruiting list and we talk a lot of business whenever we're on the phone. They're strictly business over there and I like that. Coach Fran Brown, coach Jim Panagos, and coach Schiano, they talk to me about how I will fit in the package they run and how a lot will be designed for me to get after the quarterback more and I love that. I've been up there once. The whole campus was beautiful. They just make you feel like you're at home.”

Louisville- “They're looking at me for their outside linebacker spot and I feel like I can do a lot of damage there," he said. "People really haven't seen me play outside linebacker that much but they really know what they're talking about. Coach Dennison is who I talk to the most there. He was basically telling me in that package with the outside linebacker, I could be moving up, dropping back in coverage, I could be filling a big athletic role and I like that."

Michigan State- “I like the fact that the their energy level over there is ridiculous," Fletcher said. "It's different because they get straight to the point. They don't tell me what I want to hear, they tell me what I need hear. I really feel like they know where to use me. I feel like they're they're really coming up as a team, especially with the new head coach Mel Tucker. I feel like he has a great plan and knows what he's doing. Coach Hazelton, coach Burton, and coach Cole Brown are who I talk to most. They really get straight to the point. That's what stands out. I like that they're straight to the point. I don't like sugar coating or anything like that. They also do have a wonderful engineering program.”

Kentucky- “I feel like me possibly being on Kentucky's defense, the impact could be really, really great because their defensive style is crazy," he said. "I feel like I could possibly pursue my dream by being on that defense. Coach Sumrall, coach White, and coach Stoops are who I talk to there. They also are thinking about me as an outside linebacker/defensive end and I love that. I really just love that idea about outside linebacker.”

RIVALS' REACTION...