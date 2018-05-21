Ticker
Rivals250 DB Tyler Rudolph previews tonight's commitment

Tyler Rudolph
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The flurry of commitments in the Mid-Atlantic continues today with Rivals250 prospect Tyler Rudolph. The defensive back out of Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More is choosing between Clemson and Penn S...

