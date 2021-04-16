Rivals250 DB Keenan Nelson Jr. is working on his final official visits
Rivals250 defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. doesn’t like to give much away when talking about his recruitment but he is making progress as he tries to figure out where he’ll play at the next level. The Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s star has two official visits set but the rest of the schools in his top ten aren’t making it easy to figure out where else he’d like to take his other three official visits.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news