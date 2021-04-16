 Rivals250 DB Keenan Nelson Jr. is working on his final official visits
Rivals250 DB Keenan Nelson Jr. is working on his final official visits

Keenan Nelson Jr.
Keenan Nelson Jr. (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV.

Rivals250 defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. doesn’t like to give much away when talking about his recruitment but he is making progress as he tries to figure out where he’ll play at the next level. The Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s star has two official visits set but the rest of the schools in his top ten aren’t making it easy to figure out where else he’d like to take his other three official visits.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

