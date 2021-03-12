Rivals250 CB Ryan Turner sets Penn State official visit for June
Some schools have approached 2022 Florida cornerback Ryan Turner about locking in dates for official visits, but Turner has asked them to wait. With Penn State, though, he made an exception, settin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news