Rivals250 cornerback Johnny Dixon was one of multiple prospects that took an official visit to Penn State at the end of September for the game against Ohio State.

Back in June, he got his first taste of State College when he spent the weekend on campus for an unofficial visit. That made this most recent trip Dixon's first experience inside Beaver Stadium for a game. As expected, he left impressed.

“I’ve been to some big games down here, but they were nothing like what I saw up at Penn State,” said Dixon.