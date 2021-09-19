Rivals100 recruit Rodney Gallagher talks 'great' PSU White Out experience

Rodney Gallagher is a priority prospect for Penn State in the Class of 2023, and the Rivals100 receiver felt like it during his unofficial visit to see the Nittany Lions on Saturday. The 6-foot, 170-pound two-sport, two-way star at Laurel Highlands in Uniontown, Pa., already has 16 touchdowns and is going for the school's single-season touchdown record of 32 as he continues his junior season. He's starred on the field, and felt like one before and after the Lions took out Auburn 28-20 in front of the 10th-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history. "It was amazing," Gallagher told BWI. "It was something that I've always wanted to see. Just all around, that the fan base loves it. "You can tell by a lot of players coming back that that place is very loved, and it was a great experience, and I'm glad I was able to experience it."

Class of 2023 Penn State recruit Rodney Gallagher stands on the Beaver Stadium sideline before the Nittany Lions' 28-20 win over Auburn. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder

What stood out the most? "Just the noise, and just how much they want the other team to mess up," Gallagher said. "And then the cheering and everything they do driving down the field, and doing in between timeouts. They just have a lot of fun there. I wanted to experience it, and I had the time of my life there." And what was his first thought when asked about the biggest takeaway from the day? "Just the support of their program," Gallagher said. "The win obviously means a lot to everybody up there, and they just really care about their players and the team and tradition, and that's something that really sticks out to me because I know that means they have a lot of people behind them. They obviously want them to be great, so that means a lot."

