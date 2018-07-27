The Latest: While the early signing period has pushed up the recruiting calendar for many of the nation's top prospects, Class of 2019 Rivals100 IMG Academy running back Noah Cain continues to take a slower approach to the recruiting process. He's yet to cut down his list of schools and is still receiving plenty of attention from many of the nation's top programs. At this week's annual IMG Academy Media Day, Rivals.com caught up with Cain to get the latest on his recruitment as well as an update on his timeline for a decision.

IN HIS WORDS

“I’m trying to cut it down because it’s too many things going on but it’s just hard to because you make all these great relationships with all these coaches.” Sorting out top schools: “I want to go into a school with linemen that fits my style of running. A pro-style lineman is the best fit instead of spread time with fast linemen. That’s why schools like Georgia, LSU and Penn State have stayed in the mix so much because they run a pro-style offense.” Official visits: "Right now it’s going to be hard because a lot of schools are telling me the same thing. I’m going to try to figure it out soon so I can have a plan.”

LSU

“If LSU takes another running back that won’t impact my recruitment at all. Me and John (Emery) are really close and open. I want what’s best for him and if going to LSU is best for him that’s good but I’ve got to do what’s best for me. It doesn’t make sense to go to a stacked running back room. But me and John we compete and know each other a lot and he has ties up there already … LSU is going to be on the table when I make my decision I know that for sure.”

Penn State

“They made a big jump with me when they offered me in January. My mom is going up there this weekend and my dad is also. They’re coming real hard. Coach Franklin and Coach Snyder is from Florida so I met him when he was at Florida so they’re making a real big push. I can’t go up there this weekend because they won’t let us leave. We’re from Baton Rouge and it’s cold up there so it’s different. My momma hasn’t really been anywhere so she’s going up there and she’s going to see what they have to tell her.”

Texas

“They’re really transparent with me I’m really transparent with them. I’ve just told them, I’ve got to see the offensive line play. I want to see how much it’s developed. Because as a running back you have to have an offensive line in front of you to do things and they struggled a lot last year with the offensive line so this year I’m going to focus on it and pay attention to how it develops. They told me it’s going to be better but everybody can say anything and I told Coach Herman that I really want to see how much the offensive line develops and Coach Drayton has a good track record for putting backs in the league but at the same time you have to have good linemen in front of you to do what you gotta do.”

Auburn

"They’re making a big push for me. Last year around this time you couldn’t have told me Auburn was going to be one of my top schools. They made a big push this spring and this summer they have been staying in constant contact. They have a lot of pro-style elements to their offense even though they run the spread. It’s not as conventional as Georgia but they put backs in the league also. They’re just not as flashy about their business and I really respect that about them.”

Georgia