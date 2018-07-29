Rivals100 running back Noah Cain released his Top 6 on Sunday night, but whichever program he chooses will be heavily influenced by his personal No. 1 – his mother. Cain hasn’t begun to think about which official visits that he’ll take in the fall, but he has all of them to use, and six finalists to choose from. The four-star IMG Academy running back by way of Texas has been an active visitor of programs in the offseason, but both of his parents have been an critical part of his considerations thus far. “They have to win my mom over; she’s the toughest one,” he said. “She doesn’t care about the facilities, the wins/losses, the thing with her is that she’s got to trust you and believe what you’re telling her. “It’s really going to depend on what schools interest my mom, the trust they can build with her, because I listen to her opinion,” he added. “My pops has been taking me on these visits and it’s really been a blessing, but my mom is the one that really gives me the final say.”

Although she plays a critical role in his decision, he’s not spilling on who her early favorite(s) are, but she still resides in the Dallas area and her ability to come watch him play is a factor. Cain’s father lives in Louisiana, so with LSU, Oklahoma and Texas all in the picture, those more regional options all appear to have a bit of a leg-up. “Without a doubt,” Cain said when it comes to how important it is his mother be able to travel to watch him. “She understands the opportunity that I have with all these schools, but she’s a really big factor in my final decision.” Those three teams might be considered the early favorites with Cain prior to him taking his officials and he said his relationships with the coaches at each further help their respective causes. “LSU is the hometown team, so they’re going to be in it,” he said. “To see what Texas has done building the program back up, and Coach (Stan) Drayton, the backs he’s developed and the way he’s developed them has really caught my eye. “Oklahoma has been there for me from Day 1 and has just been real consistent, Coach (Lincoln) Riley, Coach (Jay) Boulware have always had me as one of their top guys.” Cain’s Top 6 is rounded out with Auburn, Ohio State and Penn State, and he’s taken recent visits to each.

IN HIS WORDS