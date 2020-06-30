EJ: It’s been a minute, Don! You don’t do any interviews anymore, man.

DE: (Laughs) You know me. I’m trying to stay to myself. It’s been crazy.

EJ: That’s why I don’t even bother you. If I need something, I’ll just come out and see you in-person.

DE: You know what? I appreciate that! (laughs)

EJ: Alright, alright. Let’s get into the interview. How does it feel to get back on the field with your teammates?

DE: We come out here everyday with the mentality that we can get better. I'm just trying to be the best leader I can be now and when I go into college. Everyday, I'm trying to push every player on this team to be better and go harder.