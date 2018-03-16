Rivals100 offensive lineman John Olmstead released his to ten schools Friday afternoon. The generally quiet Metuchen (N.J.) St. Joseph's standout gave his thoughts on each school and where his recruitment will go from here.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"Four of the schools in my top ten (LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Nebraska) are schools that I haven't been to yet," Olmstead said. "They made the list based on my conversations with those coaches and I've known some of those coaches since their previous stops. I've already been to the rest of the six schools. I got a great feeling on campus and when I was talking to the people there and that's what it's all about for me.

"I don’t have any visits scheduled yet but I will be visiting the four schools that I haven't see yet this spring," he said. "My official visits will be for my top five but I'm not sure when I'll have that figured out. I'll take my official visits some time this offseason."

LSU- "I talk to the offensive line coach every week and I get on the phone with coach O a lot too," he said. "I'm always talking to them and I feel like I can really relate to those guys."

Michigan- "They have a lot of New Jersey connections," said Olmstead. "I know the offensive line coach from a previous school and I've always had a good relationship with him since my sophomore year."

Minnesota- "I just got back from a recent trip to Minnesota," he said. "I love the coaches, the culture, and the people out there. They're great people and know what they're doing to help you get to the next level."

Nebraska- "They're a big offensive line school just like Wisconsin," Olmstead said. "The new coaching staff there does a good job of keeping in touch with me and I like what they are doing with the program."

Notre Dame- "I've out to Notre Dame two or three times now," he said. "I love it out there. It's a great school with great academics and great football. I've been building a relationship with the new offensive line coach and it's been going great.

Ohio State- "It was awesome when I went out there for the Penn State game," said Olmstead. "The atmosphere was crazy. The people are great there. I like coach Stud and Schiano is a New Jersey guy. They coaches are great people and they're in contact with me almost every other day. Our relationships are great."

Ole Miss- "Ever since they offered me a scholarship I've been on the phone with them every week," he said. "Them and LSU are the only two SEC schools in my top ten. They've been keeping in contact with me and showing me a lot of interest. They have a lot of New Jersey coaches down there and I can relate to them."

Penn State- "I went to Penn State last spring," Olmstead said. "I have a great relationship with coach Franklin. I talk to him a lot and coach Limegrover too. They've had some great recruiting classes too."

Rutgers- "They are very big for me," he said. "I literally live five minutes away from the Rutgers stadium. That's a big factor, staying home and have having Jersey Pride. I have a good relationship with the offensive line coach and coach Ash. I'm very fond of the program and they are rebuilding right now. I think they'll be very good in the future."

Wisconsin- "I was out there in February," said Olmstead. "If you're a lineman that's definitely one of the schools you look at."

RIVALS' REACTION…

Notre Dame, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have done a great job showing Olmstead how big a priority he is for them but Ohio State and Penn State continue to lurk. They've put themselves in position to make a big push. Rutgers fans should keep an eye on Olmstead to see if he makes it back to campus in the near future. LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, and Ole Miss will get their chance to really impress Olmstead and show that they have real staying power in his recruitment.