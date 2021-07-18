Rivals100 OL Alex Birchmeier is 'exactly what you want,' HS coach says

The perfect offensive line recruit is a big-bodied athlete who can move despite his massive size and is willing to push people around in the trenches. According to Broad Run, Va., High head coach Matt Griffis, that's exactly what Penn State is getting in Rivals100 offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, who committed to the Nittany Lions on Thursday afternoon. "On the field, he’s just a real explosive, physical kid with a mean streak to him and he finishes blocks really well," Griffis told Blue-White Illustrated. "He’s exactly what you want in an o-lineman. During the work week, he’s a really hard worker, he pushes himself, he pushes his teammates, and he’s always striving to get better. H "He’s getting all these offers but you don’t see his work ethic decline. He’s a blue-collar kid."

Rivals100 lineman Alex Birchmeier picked the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday, July 15. (Submitted Photo)

Birchmeier stands 6-foot-5, 275 pounds and has the potential to play any of the five offensive line positions for coach Phil Trautwein, who was a big part of the Penn State recruiting plan, which also included running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and head coach James Franklin. Franklin surely saw what he believes is best for big men: A nasty streak on the field but a gentleman off of it, which is one of the reasons the Lions worked so hard to make a player who had 29 other offers the first member of their next recruiting class. More: Birchmeier wants to lead the Lions' Class of 2023 "I think he really liked his connection with the staff, but also, it’s Big Ten football, and it's far enough away from home but not too far from home," Griffis said. "They’re blue collar program and he’s a blue collar kid."