Rivals100 OL Aaryn Parks previews upcoming PSU visit
Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks is headed back to Penn State this weekend for Junior Day. Parks, who plays at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md., will be visiting University...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news