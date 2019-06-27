Rivals100 OL Aaryn Parks names top two, talks PSU decommitment, & more
Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks was on a mission when he arrived in Atlanta for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. As it turns out, The Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy star won the OL MVP award.
Prior to the event earlier this week, Parks decommitted from Penn State and took an official visit to Pittsburgh. He went into detail on where his recruitment stands now and even has a top two.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
