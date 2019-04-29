Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks was supposed to announce his commitment on May 2nd but the Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy star couldn't wait any longer. On Monday night, Parks announced his commitment to Penn State and he explained his decision to Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I got a great vibe from the players and coaches and they made me feel like I never left home," Parks said. "As soon as I stepped foot on Penn State's campus they recruited me so hard. All the players, coaches, and strength and conditioning coaches I never even knew were showing me love. It's a special place to be.

"The coaches really wanted me to be a part of their family," he said. "Coach Bowen, coach Limegrover, and coach Franklin they believe that I can have a big 2020 class and this offensive line group. They believe I can be a leader and step on the field early.

"Josh (Moten) was asking me everyday if I was going to commit to Penn State," said Parks. "It was mostly him but Golden (Achumba) hit me up from time to time also. We are going to try to bring the best players in and win a championship.

RIVALS' REACTION...

Parks is a big time prospect on the offensive line and should be a big piece of Penn State's future. He's always had great quickness for his size but he has gotten much stronger and it really helps him keep defenders in front of him. He was awfully impressive at the recent Washington DC Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas and earned an invitation to the Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. Penn State is clearly doing a great job of recruiting National Christian Academy, one of the most talented programs int he Mid-Atlantic.