Archbishop Wood LB Semaj Bridgeman is among the most highly touted players in the region in the 2023 class, and he’s got Penn State on his mind.

Bridgeman is looking to set a visit to University Park this summer, after waiting out a 16-month dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t wait for the dead period to be lifted,” Bridgeman said. “I’m definitely looking forward to coming up to PSU.”

