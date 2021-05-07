The recruitment of top 25 prospect Dani Dennis-Sutton could be over in about 10 weeks. The Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh defensive end has three official visits set for June and a decision will likely come in July.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I have three official visits set right now,” Dennis-Sutton said. “The first weekend in June I'll be at Georgia, the second weekend is Penn State and the third weekend is Alabama. I want to try to take my other two official visits before I commit but right now I don't know. If I did take two more official visits, they would probably be to North Carolina and USC. My commitment date will probably be coming in July.” Georgia- “I really like coach Lanning,” he said. “They just got Azeez (Ojulari) in the draft. Coach Lanning knows how to produce and he told me the spot is open at outside linebacker. If I want to go and play early, that could be the best place right now. I know they're getting a new facility.”

Penn State- “They produce guys,” said Dennis-Sutton. “They just put (Jayson) Oweh in the first round, which was really cool. They also had Shaka (Toney) get drafted. I know they know how to produce good defensive ends. I really like it up there too. I'll definitely be watching their practices to see how they do everything with their guys. I talk to Curtis (Jacobs) probably once a week. He's definitely excited and he's been working since last year. I thought he should have played more last year but he took advantage of the opportunity and he deserves it.”

Alabama- “They just put a lot of guys in the first round and had ten drafted so if you go there and get a starting position, I mean, almost half their starting line up just got drafted,”he said. “That speaks for itself. I've been talking to coach Sal, coach Roach, and a couple other coaches. They’ve been talking about a few different things but it's mainly about how they can develop me.”

RIVALS' REACTION...