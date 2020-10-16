Rivals100 Derrick Davis has been working hard to figure out which school he'd like to spend his college career at and now he knows when he'll announce that decision. The Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway star safety will go public with his commitment on November 7th.

"I'm committing on November 7th to make sure I wasn't in conflict with any of my games," Davis said. "Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and Pitt are my top schools."

On his future plans: "I don't know yet honestly (if I'll take anymore visits)," said Davis. "I am going to sign in the Early Signing Period."