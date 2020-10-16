Rivals100 DB Derrick Davis locks in his decision date
Rivals100 Derrick Davis has been working hard to figure out which school he'd like to spend his college career at and now he knows when he'll announce that decision. The Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway star safety will go public with his commitment on November 7th.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I'm committing on November 7th to make sure I wasn't in conflict with any of my games," Davis said. "Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and Pitt are my top schools."
On his future plans: "I don't know yet honestly (if I'll take anymore visits)," said Davis. "I am going to sign in the Early Signing Period."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Davis hasn't had an easy time figuring out his recruitment and the dead period hasn't helped. He wanted to take a number of visits this spring and summer but hasn't been able to do so, which have benefitted Penn State and Ohio State, his perceived top two schools. The Big Ten East rivals have been battling over Davis' commitment for years but the Pittsburgh native hasn't tipped his hand. There is still time for these teams, along with Georgia, LSU, and Pittsburgh, to jockey for position ahead of his November 7th decision.