In our daily offering of rankings content, Tuesday is when we ask the Rivals Question of the Week. Today’s is which assistant coach in your region is making the most waves in recruiting and doing the best job?

ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

Selling Clemson isn't all too difficult these days, but Jeff Scott seems to get whomever he wants in the state of Florida with very few exceptions. Honorable mention to Penn State's Ja'Juan Seider, but Scott seems to be on another level when it comes to pulling Rivals100 prospects out of Sunshine State.

ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

There are a few candidates here but I’m going with Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen. On the field, Penn State’s tight ends are having a great season and Pat Freiermuth is in line to be a relatively high draft pick if he continues to produce.

Bowen has been a big part of that and is a huge reason why the Nittany Lions have a top-15 recruiting class. He is responsible for the commitments of tight end Tyler Warren and Rivals250 offensive lineman Golden Achumba. Bowen has also been very involved in the recruitment of many other current Penn State commits. His success on and off the field has put him in position for a possible promotion in the offseason.

ADAM GORNEY, West and national analyst

The entire Oregon coaching staff is so aggressive and so active and it's paying off as the Ducks have the top-rated class in the Pac-12 and completely destroyed every other team in the league last recruiting cycle.

Everybody in Southern California knows Donte Williams and Keith Heyward but I'm picking defensive line coach Joe Salave'a. He was instrumental in landing five-star Kayvon Thibodeaux in the 2019 recruiting class - beating out Alabama, Florida State and others - and he's helped add some under-ranked defensive linemen so far in 2020. Oregon is recruiting better than any other team in the Pac-12 and Salave'a is a big reason why.

JOSH HELMHOLDT, Midwest analyst

Last year the wide receiver coaching position at Ohio State was in the news for all the wrong reasons, but Brian Hartline quickly remade its image, in part with what he was able to do on the recruiting trail this offseason. Ohio State clearly has the top collection of commits at the position, with all three of their verbals in 2020 ranked among the top 15 wide receivers in the class. He also got Rivals100 athlete Mookie Cooper to come in and play a slot receiver role for the Buckeyes.

CHAD SIMMONS, Southeast analyst

Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman is the talk of the town per se, in my part of the country. He is talked about often, and not just by his top offensive line targets, but high school coaches and parents. He is a very respected coach, but an even more respected person.

I hear "genuine," "honest," "caring," "father figure" and many other adjectives describing him from prospects, and those close to him. Since moving to Athens, and working under Kirby Smart, he has not missed on many targets, and he has helped the Bulldogs change that offensive line room in a big way.

SAM SPIEGELMAN, Texas and Louisiana analyst

One name that resonates throughout Texas, throughout Louisiana and throughout the country, to be fair, is Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Bedenbaugh has the attention of prospects in Houston, Dallas, East Texas, New Orleans, etc. His reputation and his track record speak for itself and Oklahoma has picked up its share of talented linemen from my region and across the country, and Bedenbaugh is a glaring reason why.

WOODY WOMMACK, Southeast analyst