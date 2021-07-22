 Penn State Nittany Lions football recruiting surges up recruiting rankings after adding 5-star
Rivals recruiting rankings: Penn State football surges after adding 5-star

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton became the newest member of the Penn State Nittany Lions football Class of 2022, announcing his decision Thursday evening.

Dennis-Sutton comes in at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds and ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2022 class, the No. 1 defensive end, and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Maryland.

A commitment of this caliber was exactly what the Nittany Lions needed to continue their push up the ladder in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

New Penn State Nittany Lions football commit Dani Dennis-Sutton is the Nittany Lions' first five-star prospect in the 2022 class.
After Dennis-Sutton's commitment, Penn State now sits second in the Class of 2022 rankings, having surpassed Notre Dame, who previously occupied that slot.

There remains a significant distance between Penn State — with 2,245 points — and Ohio State in the top spot, with the Buckeyes currently sitting on 2636 points.

The Nittany Lions last signed a five-star prospect back in 2018, when they signed two, making Dennis-Sutton an even bigger get for Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff.

The 21st commit in the 2022 class for the Nittany Lions, Dennis-Sutton pairs his five-star status with 12 four-star prospects, 7 three-star prospects and a two-star prospect.


Here are the top-10 recruiting classes in the country as of Thursday:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Florida State

6. Oklahoma

7. Georgia

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. Alabama


Here's how the Big Ten ranks so far:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

9. Michigan

13. Rutgers

20. Indiana

25. Northwestern

28. Michigan State

33. Purdue

35. Illinois

39. Minnesota

40. Wisconsin

42. Maryland

63. Nebraska

65. Iowa


Finally, here's a positional breakdown of Penn State's 21 commits:

Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula, Drew Allar

Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen

Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson

Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross

Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton, Maleek McNeil, JB Nelson

Defensive Ends: 3 — Tyreese Fearbry, Ken Talley, Dani Dennis-Sutton

Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis, Zane Durant

Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie

Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen

Safeties: 1Tyrece Mills

Athletes: 1 — Mehki Flowers

Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta


{{ article.author_name }}