Rivals recruiting rankings: Penn State football surges after adding 5-star
Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton became the newest member of the Penn State Nittany Lions football Class of 2022, announcing his decision Thursday evening.
Dennis-Sutton comes in at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds and ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2022 class, the No. 1 defensive end, and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Maryland.
A commitment of this caliber was exactly what the Nittany Lions needed to continue their push up the ladder in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
After Dennis-Sutton's commitment, Penn State now sits second in the Class of 2022 rankings, having surpassed Notre Dame, who previously occupied that slot.
There remains a significant distance between Penn State — with 2,245 points — and Ohio State in the top spot, with the Buckeyes currently sitting on 2636 points.
The Nittany Lions last signed a five-star prospect back in 2018, when they signed two, making Dennis-Sutton an even bigger get for Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff.
The 21st commit in the 2022 class for the Nittany Lions, Dennis-Sutton pairs his five-star status with 12 four-star prospects, 7 three-star prospects and a two-star prospect.
Here are the top-10 recruiting classes in the country as of Thursday:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Florida State
6. Oklahoma
7. Georgia
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. Alabama
Here's how the Big Ten ranks so far:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
9. Michigan
13. Rutgers
20. Indiana
25. Northwestern
28. Michigan State
33. Purdue
35. Illinois
39. Minnesota
40. Wisconsin
42. Maryland
63. Nebraska
65. Iowa
Finally, here's a positional breakdown of Penn State's 21 commits:
Quarterbacks: 2 —Beau Pribula, Drew Allar
Running Backs: 2 — Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen
Wide Receivers: 3 — Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson
Tight Ends: 1 — Jerry Cross
Offensive Linemen: 3 — Drew Shelton, Maleek McNeil, JB Nelson
Defensive Ends: 3 — Tyreese Fearbry, Ken Talley, Dani Dennis-Sutton
Defensive Tackles: 2 — Kaleb Artis, Zane Durant
Linebackers: 1 — Keon Wylie
Cornerbacks: 1 — Jordan Allen
Safeties: 1 — Tyrece Mills
Athletes: 1 — Mehki Flowers
Specialists: 1 — Alex Bacchetta
