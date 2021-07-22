Rivals recruiting rankings: Penn State football surges after adding 5-star

Five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton became the newest member of the Penn State Nittany Lions football Class of 2022, announcing his decision Thursday evening.

Dennis-Sutton comes in at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds and ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2022 class, the No. 1 defensive end, and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Maryland.

A commitment of this caliber was exactly what the Nittany Lions needed to continue their push up the ladder in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Related: 10 Things to Know: Dani Dennis-Sutton commits to Penn State