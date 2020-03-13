News More News
Rivals Recruiting Podcast: What's next as college sports hit pause button

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Cancellations due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are affecting almost every aspect of daily life, including the college football recruiting process. On this episode, I welcome in long-time Penn State recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder to discuss some of the issues schools and prospective student-athletes are about to face with the NCAA effectively putting the recruiting process on pause for the foreseeable future.

RUNDOWN

1:39 – Spring recruiting is put on hold

3:40 – How this interruption affects Penn State recruiting

5:20 – Specific issues a recruiting pause creates

7:55 – What makes Penn State an effective spring recruiting program

10:06 – Looking at the long-term recruiting calendar

14:43 – Why this pause could help with a prospect like Landon Tengwall

17:58 – Recruiting 101: Projecting contingencies

