Cancellations due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are affecting almost every aspect of daily life, including the college football recruiting process. On this episode, I welcome in long-time Penn State recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder to discuss some of the issues schools and prospective student-athletes are about to face with the NCAA effectively putting the recruiting process on pause for the foreseeable future.

