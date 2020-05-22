Daryl Graham has trained NFL players on down to top HS athletes. He joins the program to break down prospects like 2020 five-star Justin Rogers and 2021 four-star Noah Josey.

Here is the lineup:

1:26 – Start of Daryl Graham interview

3:10 – Breaking down Kentucky five-star Justin Rogers

7:05 – Breaking down Penn State four-star Enzo Jennings

9:26 – Breaking down 2021 four-stars Damon Payne, Noah Josey

14:01 – Breaking down three-star LB Damon Owens

15:30 – What a training regimen looks like for elite prospects

17:55 – How to stay in shape during this shutdown

20:41 – Recruiting 101: An impending de-commitment wave