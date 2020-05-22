Rivals Recruiting Podcast: Trainer Daryl Graham interview
Daryl Graham has trained NFL players on down to top HS athletes. He joins the program to break down prospects like 2020 five-star Justin Rogers and 2021 four-star Noah Josey.
Here is the lineup:
1:26 – Start of Daryl Graham interview
3:10 – Breaking down Kentucky five-star Justin Rogers
7:05 – Breaking down Penn State four-star Enzo Jennings
9:26 – Breaking down 2021 four-stars Damon Payne, Noah Josey
14:01 – Breaking down three-star LB Damon Owens
15:30 – What a training regimen looks like for elite prospects
17:55 – How to stay in shape during this shutdown
20:41 – Recruiting 101: An impending de-commitment wave