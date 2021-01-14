BlueWhiteIllustrated - Rivals Recruiting Podcast: Inside IMG Academy

Rivals Recruiting Podcast: Inside IMG Academy
IMG Academy has seen 95 of its players sign with Power Five programs over the last seven classes. IMG's Director of Football, George Hegamin, joins the podcast to explain what IMG Academy is and how it prepares high school players for the next level.
RUNDOWN
1:23 – Start of George Hegamin interview
2:27 – How IMG Academy compares to traditional high schools
5:45 – What type of individuals attend IMG
7:55 – The development of five-star JC Latham
12:08 – Knijeah Harris, Tyler Booker and current IMG standouts
13:49 - How to find out more about IMG
14:35 - Recruiting 101: Recruiting’s role in championships