TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson, Ohio State

It seems like Clemson and Ohio State are almost always mentioned in this section of the defensive line rankings breakdown. The Tigers are trying to repeat by signing not only the best defensive line class but the top overall prospect. They already hold a verbal commitment from Rivals250 No. 1 Korey Foreman and, if history is any indicator, he’ll likely remain committed. With just under a year before the rankings are final, it could be tough for Foreman to hold onto that top spot. Clemson also holds a commit from Rivals250 defensive end Cade Denhoff. Ohio State is tied with Clemson for the most defensive line commitments in the Rivals250 but they also have the most defensive line commitments in the Rivals100. Five-star Jack Sawyer is an outstanding talent with seemingly limitless potential. He’s been locked in with the Buckeyes since February of last year. Fellow Ohioan Michael Hall committed to Ohio State earlier this month. The Rivals100 defensive tackle didn’t have much drama in his recruitment. He identified Ohio State as an early favorite and didn’t wait to pull the trigger.

TEAMS TO WATCH: Penn State, Georgia, LSU

PLAYER TO WATCH: TJ BOLLERS