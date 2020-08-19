BlueWhiteIllustrated - Rivals Rankings Week: Initial 2022 WR/TE rankings

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Penn State

Kaden Saunders (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Three of Penn State’s four verbal commitments in the 2022 class are pass-catchers. Their fourth is a quarterback, so James Franklin and company have addressed the passing game early.

Four-star receiver Kaden Saunders kicked off the class in late July. The speedster will be used primarily in a slot receiver role at Penn State, but could also help in the return game. The other two pass-catching commitments for Penn State are tight ends. Milwaukee’s Jerry Cross joined the Nittany Lions’ commitment list just days after Saunders pledged. He found a spot at the back end of the Rivals250, landing at 248 in the initial ranking. Holden Staes rounds out the group, issuing his commitment last week. Staes ranks as the No. 15 tight end prospect in the first ranking of the position. No other school has more than one ranked wide receiver or tight end committed in the 2022 class.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Elijah King

One of the most unique stories in this 2022 recruiting class is that of Caledonia, Minn., receiver Elijah King. A two-sport star, King has received scholarship offers in both basketball and football and is rated as a three-star prospect in both sports. As a football prospect, King checks in at No. 39 at the wide receiver position, which is the highest-ranked three-star in the ranking. Iowa, Minnesota, Stanford, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Penn State have all offered.

On the basketball side, he is a point guard ranked No. 139 in the Rivals150 for the 2022 class. Iowa, Minnesota and Stanford have each offered him for hoops as well. King has not indicated which position he will pursue in college or whether he may try his hand at both sports.

PROSPECT MOVING UP: Jake Johnson