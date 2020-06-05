The recent release of the class of 2021 rankings was a limited one due to the inability to evaluate as many prospects in person as usual due to COVID-19. In a new post-rankings feature dubbed the Rivals Rankings Review, recruiting director Mike Farrell takes a closer look at a handful of controversial topics that arise from each new rankings release. Today, he introduces six topics that were hotly debated following our last release and next week he will announce his decision on whether the ranking stands as is, or will be changed. ***** CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series *****

1. The UNC four

Drake Maye (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Four players committed to North Carolina? Yep. This shows that Mack Brown is in the big leagues now as players such as Power Echols, Keeshawn Silver, Raneiria Dillworth and Drake Maye are all outliers of sorts in the rankings industry. I've watched all of them on film extensively and of course we have seen them in camp settings. Echols, Silver and Dillworth are all high three-stars while Maye is ranked No. 126 in the country. I'll deliver my takes on them next week.

2. Big Ten Two

3. Leonard Taylor

Do we have Leonard Taylor, the talented DT out of Miami, vastly under-ranked at No. 116? Many people think so. And next week, I’ll let you know if I agree.

4. The Minnesota duo

5. QB Kaidon Salter

A Tennessee quarterback commitment, Kaidon Salter is an intriguing signal caller with a big arm and athleticism. We have him as a high three-star, but is that correct? I'll give this one another look, as well.

6. Anquin Barnes