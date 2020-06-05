Rivals Rankings Review: Six 2021 topics getting another look
The recent release of the class of 2021 rankings was a limited one due to the inability to evaluate as many prospects in person as usual due to COVID-19. In a new post-rankings feature dubbed the Rivals Rankings Review, recruiting director Mike Farrell takes a closer look at a handful of controversial topics that arise from each new rankings release.
Today, he introduces six topics that were hotly debated following our last release and next week he will announce his decision on whether the ranking stands as is, or will be changed.
1. The UNC four
Four players committed to North Carolina? Yep.
This shows that Mack Brown is in the big leagues now as players such as Power Echols, Keeshawn Silver, Raneiria Dillworth and Drake Maye are all outliers of sorts in the rankings industry. I’ve watched all of them on film extensively and of course we have seen them in camp settings.
Echols, Silver and Dillworth are all high three-stars while Maye is ranked No. 126 in the country. I’ll deliver my takes on them next week.
2. Big Ten Two
Two players committed to Big Ten schools are very interesting to me as Penn State ATH commitment Lonnie White Jr. and Wisconsin DT commit Michael Jarvis are both two-stars. I will address them next week as well with a small hint — they won’t be two-stars for long.
3. Leonard Taylor
Do we have Leonard Taylor, the talented DT out of Miami, vastly under-ranked at No. 116? Many people think so. And next week, I’ll let you know if I agree.
4. The Minnesota duo
OT Riley Mahlman (Wisconsin) and DE Devin Eastern (Minnesota) are two players that have been discussed from the state of Minnesota. Mahlman is a high three-star and Eastern is a low three-star. Should they be higher?
5. QB Kaidon Salter
A Tennessee quarterback commitment, Kaidon Salter is an intriguing signal caller with a big arm and athleticism. We have him as a high three-star, but is that correct? I'll give this one another look, as well.
6. Anquin Barnes
An Alabama commitment, Anquin Barnes is a bit polarizing as some think he’s still super raw and others think he’s a tall, elite defensive tackle who can chase like the NFL wants. He’s a mid-level three-star now. But is that too low? Should we move him up? Stay tuned.