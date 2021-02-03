BlueWhiteIllustrated - Rivals Exclusive: One-on-one with Penn State's James Franklin

Rivals is showcasing exclusive one-on-one interviews with more than two dozen of the top coaches in college football today for National Signing Day. Here is Mike Farrell's interview with Penn State coach James Franklin.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

MORE NSD: Live signing day blog | Announcement Guide

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS: USC coach Clay Helton | Arkansas coach Sam Pittman | Georgia coach Kirby Smart | Maryland coach Mike Locksley | Miami coach Manny Diaz

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

*****