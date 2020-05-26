(T)1. CLEMSON

Football: 55-4: 93 percent Basketball: 78-55: 59 percent Average of both: 76 percent It has been a dominant run for the Clemson football program as the Tigers have reached the highest echelon of the sport over the last four years. The Tigers played for three national championships, won two of them, had a 15-0 record, two 14-1 seasons and continue to pump out NFL players every year. Winning 93 percent of your games is just mind-boggling but Clemson has achieved it. The basketball team had a great run going 25-10 and made it to the regional semifinal of the NCAA Tournament. In four years, the Tigers’ basketball team has not had a losing record. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM *****

(T)1. OHIO STATE

Football: 49-6: 89 percent Basketball: 83-49: 63 percent Average of both: 76 percent Ohio State has reached second place in the AP football poll four times in four years, won nearly nine out of every 10 games and had two one-loss seasons. All this happened, too, during a coaching transition from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day, who didn’t miss a beat in his first full season by taking Ohio State to the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s basketball team has won 20 or more games in three of the last four seasons and made the NCAA Tournament twice, both times losing in the second round. A 25-9 record in the 2017-2018 season boosted Ohio State’s stock on this list to help forge a tie at the top. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM *****

3. ALABAMA

Football: 52-5: 91 percent Basketball: 73-62: 54 percent Average of both: 72.5 percent Over the last four years, Alabama’s football team has played for three national championships, won the title once and has lost more than one game only once during that stretch. It’s been an incredible run for coach Nick Saban and his team as expectations continue to be ramped up across the board. The basketball team pulled the Crimson Tide lower down this list but it hasn’t had a losing season in four years although it always hovered just above 50 percent. A coaching change from Avery Johnson to Nate Oats also occurred, but his first year was cut short because of the coronavirus stoppage. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM *****

4. MICHIGAN

Football: 37-15: 71 percent Basketball: 108-39: 73 percent Average of both: 72 percent Michigan is a basketball school? It’s close – and we’re only half-joking there – but the hoops team has won 2 percent more games over the last four years than the football team that’s so loved in Ann Arbor. Over the last four seasons, Michigan’s football team has won 10 games twice but also had an 8-5 stumble. The basketball squad has developed into a national power with two seasons of 30 or more wins and a run to the national championship game. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM *****

5. KENTUCKY

Football: 32-20: 62 percent Basketball: 113-30: 79 percent Average of both: 71 percent The massive success of Kentucky’s basketball program over the last four seasons has been instrumental in placing the Wildcats so high on this list – but the football team is improving and has been a major headache in the SEC over the last couple years. First, hoops. The Wildcats have won 30 or more games in two of the last four seasons and Kentucky was clearly headed toward another big finish this season as it was 25-6 when the postseason got shut down because of coronavirus. Football is improving in Lexington, too, as Kentucky had 10 wins in 2018, got up to No. 11 in the AP poll and then pieced together eight wins this past season despite all kinds of quarterback injury issues. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM *****

6. WISCONSIN

Football: 42-13: 76 percent Basketball: 86-49: 64 percent Average of both: 70 percent The Badgers continue to be consistent winners on the football field getting 10 or more wins in three of the last four seasons, including a 13-1 run in the 2017 season. One hiccup was an 8-5 finish in 2018 after Wisconsin was ranked fourth in preseason polls. Another 10-plus victories that year and the Badgers would be even higher. Along the way, Wisconsin won the Cotton, Orange and Pinstripe bowls but lost the Rose Bowl this past season. Over the past four seasons, Wisconsin’s basketball team has won 21 or more games three times and stumbled only in the 2017-18 season when the Badgers finished 15-18. They had 21 wins closing out this basketball season before the remainder was canceled. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WISCONSIN FANS AT BADGERBLITZ.COM *****

T7. AUBURN

Football: 35-18: 66 percent Basketball: 99-38: 72 percent Average of both: 69 percent Auburn a basketball school, too? The success of both the football and basketball programs over the last four years has definitely been on full display as the hoops team has won more of a percentage of games during that stretch, including a run to the Final Four that included a 30-win season. The Tigers looked to be making another serious run at the national title this season before things were shut down as they were 25-6. Playing in the brutal SEC West, football has been solid but not fared as well as others with a 10-win season but also two years where Auburn won only eight games. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUSPORTS.COM *****

T7. LSU

Football: 42-11: 79 percent Basketball: 77-53: 59 percent Average of both: 69 percent The football team has ramped up in a huge way in recent years obviously, going undefeated and winning the national championship with a 15-0 record last season. LSU won 10, nine and eight games over the previous three seasons. The Tigers were not good on the basketball court four seasons ago under former coach Johnny Jones but coach Will Wade has quickly turned it around, starting with 18 wins in Year 1 followed by 28 in Year 2 and then 21 this year prior to the coronavirus ending the season. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM *****

T7. OKLAHOMA

Football: 47-8: 85 percent Basketball: 68-60: 53 percent Average of both: 69 percent In large part, Oklahoma’s football team is responsible for its placement so high on this list since the Sooners have won 12 games in three of the last four seasons and 11 the other time. Three of those campaigns were under coach Lincoln Riley while Bob Stoops was responsible for one. The basketball team has had its moments with a 20-win season in 2018-19 but Oklahoma has not been a serious contender on the court over the last four seasons. Prior to that, though, the Sooners were on a huge run including a Final Four appearance in 2016. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM *****

(T)10. OREGON

Football: 32-20: 62 percent Basketball: 105-39: 73 percent Average of both: 68 percent Oregon could be trending way up when this list is revisited in a few years as coach Mario Cristobal has the football team playing really well, coming off a 12-win season (the most wins since the Ducks played for the national title in 2014) and a Rose Bowl victory. But the Oregon basketball team has been incredibly strong in recent years with a 33-win season four years ago and at least 23 wins the other three. That run included an appearance in the Final Four. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM *****

(T)10. PENN STATE

Football: 42-11: 79 percent Basketball: 76-59: 56 percent Average of both: 68 percent In the last four seasons of football, Penn State and LSU have the same record. That’s a little hard to believe since the Tigers were so dominant this past season but the Nittany Lions have been incredibly consistent with 11 wins three times and victories in the Fiesta and Cotton bowls. The Penn State basketball team has had two winning and two losing campaigns in the last four seasons. The Lions were 21-10 and probably headed to the NCAA Tournament when the coronavirus shut down this season. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM *****

