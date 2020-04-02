The 2022 class is on the clock — sort of. As usual, we start slowly with our first ranking of the class with the top 100 prospects, releasing 20 per day in no particular order. We are unveiling two new five-stars each day, as well. Today, we are led by a hard hitting linebacker from Virginia and an athletic defensive tackle from North Carolina.

THURSDAY'S FIVE-STARS

A thumper at linebacker, Murphy can also cover a ton of ground and could play middle or outside depending on the scheme. Murphy really likes many programs in the SEC but Virginia Tech, Virginia and Penn State are also involved early.

Shaw is a tall and athletic defensive tackle with pass rushing moves so comparisons to Dexter Lawrence are there. North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia are early favorites.

THURSDAY'S FOUR-STARS

Alexander is a big outside linebacker who makes plays in the backfield and can rush the passer. He’s committed to Alabama. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

An athletic safety who has excellent ball skills and can play man coverage, Allen plays bigger than his size. Florida, Alabama, LSU, Florida State and others are all on his early list.

Allen is a tall and thin offensive tackle with excellent feet and athleticism. His frame is perfect to fill out. Penn State and Notre Dame are high on the list and Rutgers will be in the mix.

Barham is a big linebacker with length who runs plays down and loves to hit. Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State are some early favorites.

Bissainthe is an extremely athletic linebacker with excellent skills in coverage. Miami, Alabama, Nebraska and others are in the mix.

Branch is a big safety with good range who can come up and hit. USC has been his dream school but Oklahoma and Washington are in the mix as well.

Brown is small but quick and explosive. He makes people miss and can run away from anyone. Oklahoma appears to lead followed by Alabama, USC and others.

Coleman is an elite playmaker on either side of the ball and will impact in the return game as well. His ball skills are elite. Oregon and LSU turned his head with offers but he’s wide open.

Duffy is a smart quarterback who sees the field well and can fit the ball into tight windows. Oregon, USC, Arizona State, Miami and others stand out.

Ewers is a stat-stuffer who makes great decisions and doesn’t turn the ball over. Texas and Oklahoma seem to have an edge but Alabama, Clemson and others will be there.

A big, physical back who runs downhill and has light feet, Gibbs gets stronger as the game wears on. Miami, Florida, Georgia and others are on his mind.

Miller is a massive tackle who overpowered opponents at the high school level. Safe to say Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State will be in the mix.

Moore is a big and physical pass rusher on an elite team. Alabama, Georgia, LSU and others in the SEC will be big for him but Penn State and Maryland will be in there as well.

Payne is an excellent inside runner with good feet and vision. Northwestern recruits his school well but Ohio State will push.

Preston can play outside or slot and has excellent body control. LSU probably leads but his brother is at Mississippi State. Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State and others will get looks.

Ramsey projects on defense as a big safety or an athletic linebacker. USC, Arizona State, Oregon and Notre Dame are a few early standouts.

Shettron has good size and is excellent bringing in 50-50 balls. Oklahoma could lead but Oklahoma State, Arkansas and others are there.