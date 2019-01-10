CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The bowl season is over and with that comes out Rivals.com All-Bowl Team, not an easy team to put together. But here are the players that stood out to me starting with the offense. MORE: How did 10 players who were predicted to break out fare?

QUARTERBACK

The skinny: Lawrence committed to Clemson in December after his junior season and never wavered on his word. After taking over for incumbent starter Kelly Bryant during the early portion of the season, Lawrence quickly took control of the offense. He performed like a veteran during the regular season and did more of the same in the National Semifinals and Championship Games while completing 47 of 71 passes for 674 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Farrell’s take: Lawrence is the best high school quarterback I’ve ever scouted so his great start is not a surprise. Did I think he’d win the national title as a true freshman? I can’t say that I saw that coming, but not much Lawrence does surprises me. He’s a rare talent at his position.

RUNNING BACK

The skinny: Snell committed to the Wildcats almost a year before his own Signing Day over offers from Iowa, Boston College, Cincinnati and several MAC schools. In Lexington, Snell established himself as not only the unquestioned offensive leader for the Wildcats, but also one of the top running backs in the country. He carried the Kentucky offense throughout the 2018 season, and continued to do that during a 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Farrell’s take: Snell was a low three-star prospect who had good size, but we questioned his speed and footwork, as did many other programs that passed. But Kentucky saw something many didn’t, and it has turned out to be a home run evaluation for them. He’s added explosion, has shown great vision and runs with power consistently and was on a mission this season. He’s clearly one of the best backs in the SEC.

The skinny: Williams originally committed to TCU over offers Texas A&M, Texas and Houston, but re-opened his recruitment during his senior year. The Aggies, who became the immediate favorite, picked up his commitment only a couple of days later. Williams finished off another impressive season in College Station by rushing for 236 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries during an easy victory over NC State in the Gator Bowl. Farrell’s take: Williams was a three-star at one point and a guy we liked for his speed and elusiveness, but we worried a bit about his size and durability. We bumped him to a four-star at the end of the rankings cycle despite his production dropping from his junior to senior season because we saw a thicker, stronger version with the same explosion. However, he’s played even better than his ranking and comes up big in key moments.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The skinny: Ross had his choice of schools from coast-to-coast, but seemed destined to stay in-state to play for either Alabama or Auburn for the majority of his recruitment. However, a very successful official visit to Death Valley in December changed everything. So despite taking visits to both the Tide and Tigers in January, he ended up committing to Clemson on National Signing Day. As a true freshman, Ross immediately showcased all of his five-star abilities this season. He concluded his impressive run by totaling 12 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns in wins over Notre Dame and Alabama. Farrell’s take: Ross was an exceptional talent out of high school and a great get for Clemson out of Alabama. He had size, speed and a great catch radius. It’s no surprise that he’s had a great start to his career and he and Trevor Lawrence will be an amazing combination for the next couple of seasons until they both move on to the NFL.

The skinny: Rahming took spring visits to Duke, Tennessee, Auburn and NC State before committing to the Blue Devils in June. He did end up taking an official visit to Cal in December, but stuck with his commitment. Rahming enjoyed a successful four-year career in Durham, which culminated in style during an Independence Bowl victory over Temple with 12 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also chipped in with 17 yards on the ground and 29 yards on punt returns. Farrell’s take: A high three-star prospect out of high school, size was the only thing that held him back. However, despite his lack of size he was dynamic with the ball in his hands and was a very reliable receiver. He had a solid career and lived up to his ranking.

TIGHT END

The skinny: Freiermuth earned his offer from Penn State during a summer camp prior to his junior season, and after a follow-up unofficial visit, he committed to the Nittany Lions. He established himself as a reliable weapon for quarterback Trace McSorley as the season progressed. In the Citrus Bowl he became the only tight end of the bowl season to score a touchdown, when he caught an 18-yarder in the fourth quarter to bring the Nittany Lions closer to Kentucky. Farrell’s take: Freiermuth was highly ranked and regarded out of high school and is showing signs of living up to that. Not many tight ends had big bowl games, so he makes this list because of his touchdown but he has a great future ahead of him. He had size and good hands coming out of high school.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The skinny: After taking multiple visits to Clemson, Hyatt committed to the Tigers during the spring after his junior season. Georgia and Ohio State were also in the picture and continued to push Hyatt until the signed with the Tigers. Hyatt, who was an immediate starter in Death Valley, has gradually established himself as one of the elite linemen in the country. He played at his highest level to date this season, which culminated in dominating performances against talented Notre Dame and Alabama defensive lines. Farrell’s take: Hyatt was a longtime five-star, but was downgraded at the end of the process because of concerns regarding his ability to fill out his frame and add strength in his lower body. His technique and footwork have helped him overcome a frame that has filled out nicely. Hyatt seemed to get stronger game by game and had two very good bowl games.

The skinny: A two-star out of Alabama, Stallings took official visits to Kentucky and Mississippi State in January before committing to the Wildcats a week before National Signing Day. He was also planning to visit Colorado before deciding to end his recruitment. Stallings finished off his collegiate career this season by being named an All-American and then helping pave the way for Snell in a big Citrus Bowl victory over Penn State. Farrell’s take: Stallings was clearly under-recruited and has played well beyond his two-star high school ranking. He’s been as steady as a rock for Kentucky and a big reason for its overall progression over the last few years.

The skinny: A three-star tight end coming out of high school, Benzschawel initially committed to Syracuse but flipped to Wisconsin soon after the Badgers offered. Syracuse and Iowa State were his only other Power Five offers. The Wisconsin offensive line manhandled the Miami defensive line during its Pinstripe Bowl victory. Benzschawel and his fellow linemen helped pave the way for 333 yards on the ground, while playing in front of true freshman quarterback Jack Coan. Farrell’s take: Benzschawel was ranked as a three-star tight end coming out of high school who was big enough to grow into an offensive lineman, but we never expected this level of accomplishment. He was always an excellent blocker as a tight end but not much of a downfield threat, so his ranking was a bit low. Now he’s developed, as many have before him, as one of the top offensive line prospects in the country after emerging from the tight end position and continued to prove it in the bowl game.

The skinny: Green initially committed to SMU, but after taking a weekend visit to College Station he flipped to the Aggies during the spring after his junior season. There were plenty of question marks coming into the season with the Aggies offensive line, but Green’s performance helped ease some of the concern. That high level of play continued during the Gator Bowl victory over NC State, when Green helped set up a huge game by Williams.

Farrell’s take: Green was a three-star tackle out of high school who was skinny and needed to add strength and fill out his frame. Texas A&M was his only major offer and he jumped on it in the end and he’s turned out to be a steal.