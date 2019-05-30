CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The 2019 installment of the Rivals Camp Series is in the books. In the aftermath of the national tour, we are taking a look back at some of the standout players from each event. In this edition, we examine the offensive linemen. Often the players who receive the least recognition, this year's crop of 2020 and 2021 offensive linemen was phenomenal. There were multiple linemen at each camp stop deserving of recognition. Here were five whose performances stood out.



1. AARYN PARKS

Aaryn Parks (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The newly minted Penn State commitment put on a show in the nation's capital earlier this spring. Parks, who certainly looks to part of a future left tackle in not only the Big Ten but the NFL, was outstanding. His 76-inch wingspan and 34-inch warms were too much for even the best defensive linemen, and that includes five-star Bryan Breese. Parks showed patience and good agility, and if he can refine his technique, the sky is the limit.

2. WALKER PARKS

Walker Parks (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Offensive Line MVP of RCS Cincinnati, Parks lined up all across the offensive line and sustained success at each position. A future tackle for Clemson, Parks played with a chip on his shoulder, which is necessary for any offensive linemen to be successful at the collegiate level. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder out of Kentucky flashed tremendous upside and should be able to take over as a right tackle down the road in Death Valley.

3. CHRIS MORRIS

Chris Morris (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

Morris made the trek from Memphis to New Orleans to compete in the RCS and secured an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge this June in Atlanta. Morris was as reliable at left tackle as any linemen in the country. He combined strength with good footwork, managing to get the best against bull-rushers and athletic enough to handle quicker rushers off the edge. Morris put himself into the five-star conversation with his outing in New Orleans.

4. SEDRICK VAN PRAN

Sedrick Van Pran (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Center, guard ... wherever you insert Van Pran, you can count on him to clear a path. The Rivals250 guard from New Orleans punched his ticket to the Five-Star Challenge this summer. He's the No. 3 guard in the country and played center at the regional camp. He slowed down five-star tackle McKinnley Jackson with relative ease and was agile enough to go head-to-head with four-star Jaquelin Roy in the middle. Van Pran should be a sight to watch in Atlanta next month.

5. TOMMY BROCKERMEYER

Tommy Brockermeyer