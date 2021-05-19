Rivals Camp Series New Jersey: Top offensive performers
SAYREVILLE, N.J. – Some of the best college football prospects from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and beyond competed at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series stop in New Jersey.
Some players handled the competition better than others, rising above the other players to earn position MVP honors and Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Rivals Underclassmen Challenge invites.
Here is a look at the top 10 performers on the offensive side of the ball from Sunday’s camp.
*****
MORE: Standouts from across region impress at Rivals Camp Series in New Jersey | Top quarterback performers | The Friedman Awards
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news