The situation: Ford is coming to the end of his recruitment. He will announce a commitment to either Virginia Tech or Penn State on May 18. Both schools hosted Ford for official visits in April and he has developed very strong relationships with the coaches and players in Blacksburg and State College. Ford hasn't made up his mind just yet and has made it very clear that he is having a tough time with this decision.

The pick: Penn State. This really is a toss-up and I reserve my right to change my pick prior to Ford's decision but at this point I'll side with the team that has recruited better offensive linemen and running backs over the last few years.

The situation: There are a lot of schools involved with Smith and he hasn't really made any cuts just yet. He took an official visit to Texas A&M a few weeks ago and Penn State, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and a few others remain heavily involved. Smith doesn't have any additional visits planned right now but will likely take a couple more prior to the beginning of the season.

The pick: Clemson. Really a shot in the dark here but I'll go with the school that has a dominant front seven and a similar environment to Smith's hometown.

The situation: Truss lists Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State as his top six schools but admits he is most comfortable at Penn State. The Nittany Lions were on him earlier than the rest of these schools but they've all done a good job showing him what they have to offer while making him as comfortable as possible. Truss visited Ohio State and Michigan in April but doesn't have any other visits planned. He hopes to commit in November and sign in December.

The pick: Penn State. The Nittany Lions have been a force in his recruitment for far too long and don't show any sign of letting up.

The situation: Penn State and Clemson are battling for Rudolph but Florida, Michigan, and Ohio State are also in the mix. The Tigers were in the best position leading up to Rudolph's recent official visit to Penn State. Rudolph made it sound as if Penn State knocked his visit out of the park but he has official visits to Florida and Ohio State coming up in June.

The pick: Penn State. It has a commanding lead right now but there is some time for other schools to make a move.