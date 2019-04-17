Rivals Camp Series D.C.: Players predict where elite prospects will land
ALDIE, Va. -- It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football using the FutureCast tool. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s Washington D.C. stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where six elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.
THE PICK: Michigan
WHY: “I have seen him up there a couple of times, so I feel like he’ll go to Michigan.” - Three-star offensive tackle Altrique Barlow
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: "I think he’s going to end up at Alabama. Because they are one of the best." - Two-star athlete Charles Bell
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “Everyone wants to go to the College Football Playoff. They want to play immediately and they want to play for a contender. I think at Alabama, a lot of players return, so maybe Clemson.” - 2021 defensive tackle Marquese Brunson
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “Just the fan base on Twitter, you can see that they really want him. I think he’s going to Clemson.” - Rivals250 offensive tackle Olu Fashanu
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “Hopefully, it’s not Clemson, but I think it is. It’s so close for him, they’re national champions and he has an offer. It’s a good place to be.” - Three-star Wake Forest quarterback commit Mitch Griffis
THE PICK: Maryland
WHY: “To me, I just see him in a Maryland uniform.” - 2021 defensive back Tony Grimes
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “I think he likes it there at Clemson or maybe Penn State.” - Rivals250 offensive tackle Anton Harrison
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “Their d-line is real strong and I just see him being there.” - Four-star defensive lineman Greg Hudgins
THE PICK: Penn State
WHY: “I’m trying to get him to come with me to Penn State.” - Rivals250 Penn State linebacker commit Curtis Jacobs
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “He just looks like he’d be a good fit over thee.” - Three-star North Carolina athlete commit Lamareon James
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: "We were down there together and he seemed to really like it. We haven’t talked about it yet." - Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: “He’s showing some interest there and I’ve heard him talk about Ohio State.” - 2021 defensive tackle Taizse Johnson
THE PICK: Penn State
WHY: "He posts about them a lot." - Three-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: "He’s been there so many times and has a great relationship with the coaching staff. I think he would fit perfectly there. I would like for him to go to where I’m going but I guess he’s just going to do his thing." - Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “I just see him posting on Twitter, but I’m not sure.” – Three-star Wake Forest offensive line commit Luke Petitbon
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “They’re building a great program there. It’s somewhere that fits him.” - Barlow
THE PICK: Maryland
WHY: "It’s home." - Bell
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I can see him down south, so I’ll say LSU.” - Brunson
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: “It’s probably between Ohio State and Clemson. I think it’s between those two, but some of the people I know in his circle seem to think the likes Ohio State a lot.” - Fashanu
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I think it’s gonna be his first official visit, so I think it’ll be LSU.” - Griffis
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: “I think he winds up somewhere in the SEC. I think he fits in there.” - Harrison
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “He just seems like a Georgia player. He’s a dog with the attitude in him to work hard. He seems like a perfect fit at Georgia.” - Jacobs
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “Some people like them because they won a national championship and he probably wants to get one right when he gets there.” - James
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: "He posts about them a lot." - Lambert
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: "He really likes them." - Three-star linebacker Mitchell Melton
THE PICK: LSU
WHY: "He’s probably going to go to LSU. He’s taking so many visits so we'll see." - Parks
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: “I saw him with an (Ohio State) backpack today.” - Petitbon
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “I feel like he wants to be where it’s sunny and where the beach is at.” - Brunson
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I’ve seen him on a few visits thee and I think he’s liked the visits.” - Fashanu
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I can see him at Alabama. I think he fits in there.” - Griffis
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “I think he loves Georgia.” - Harrison
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “He has that attitude, that dog mentality … he’s just got it.” - Jacobs
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: "He talks about them a lot." - Jarrett
THE PICK: Florida
WHY: “With his injury, he stopped early talking about everything. He was talking about Florida, but it’s a mystery.” - Johnson
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “Whenever I see him he’s repping Georgia hard.” - Three-star Virginia offensive line commit Jestus Johnson
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: "I think he really likes it there." - Melton
THE PICK: Penn State
WHY: “Clemson and Miami are the other two schools, but he’s going to Penn State, I’m telling you.” - Three-star Penn State offensive line commit Reuben Adams
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “That’s (Nick) Saban. It speaks for itself. The whole program is about straight championships, straight winning and the attitude you need, he’s got that.” - Barlow
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: “I think he would look good in a Miami jersey.” - Brunson
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: “Hopefully, it’s not Clemson, but I saw that Dabo (Swinney) has visited him a couple of times. It’s a cool spot, they’re national champions and it’s a hard spot to pass up.” - Griffis
THE PICK: Penn State
WHY: “I know his friend just committed to Penn State, so he could follow.” -Harrison
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: “I think I saw him take a visit over there and it looked like he had a good time.” -James
THE PICK: Miami
WHY: "I saw him post a clip about them." - Lambert
THE PICK: Ohio State
WHY: "I think he would fit in perfectly there." - Parks
THE PICK: Auburn
WHY: “I think he would look good in an Auburn jersey.” -Brunson
THE PICK: Penn State
WHY: “I think he’s gonna be the next Saquon Barkley. I’m calling it.” -Griffis
THE PICK: Georgia
WHY: “He fits with the Georgia running backs.” – Hudgins
THE PICK: South Carolina
WHY: “I saw it on Twitter that he visited and I know he liked it there.” -Jacobs
THE PICK: Maryland
WHY: “That’s the hometown school for him.” -James
THE PICK: South Carolina
WHY: "He’s been visiting there a lot." - Jarrett
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: "Every time I've been at Clemson I see him there." - Lambert
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: "It is a really good fit for him." - Melton
THE PICK: Clemson
WHY: "Their running back game is really great." - Parks
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “Because that is Running Back U.” - Petitbon
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “He’s going to Alabama for sure. If you look on Twitter, it looks like he has been there every other day. He’s definitely going to Alabama.” - Barlow
THE PICK: Tennessee
WHY: “I feel like he looks good in orange, so why not Tennessee?” - Brunson
THE PICK: Oklahoma
WHY: “Oklahoma can use him as a slot or a tailback. They’ll do a good job with him over there.” - Griffis
THE PICK: Alabama
WHY: “I saw it on Twitter that he just visited and I felt like he was having a good time there.” - Jacobs
THE PICK: Penn State, Virginia Tech or Oklahoma
WHY: “When I see people take visits, I look to see if they had a good time. I got the sense he had good visits at those three schools.” - James
THE PICK: Notre Dame or Alabama
WHY: "The running backs coach at Alabama, Coach (Charles) Huff, was at Mississippi State and Penn State and he really likes him." - Jarrett
THE PICK: Penn State
WHY: “He has shown great interest there. I’ve heard from people in my people and people in other schools.” -Johnson
THE PICK: Oklahoma
WHY: "He just took an official visit there." - Lambert
THE PICK: Notre Dame
WHY: “Really good player and he’s a very good student off the field, so I think that could play a huge role into it.” - Four-star North Carolina linebacker commit Ethan West