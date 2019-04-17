Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 12:31:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Camp Series D.C.: Players predict where elite prospects will land

Adam Friedman, Josh Helmholdt, Sam Spiegelman
Rivals.com

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

O5ngyabpfpdv4c3ajmpg
Bryan Bresee

ALDIE, Va. -- It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football using the FutureCast tool. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s Washington D.C. stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where six elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.

MORE FROM RCS D.C.: Commitment checkup | Prospects now on the radar | The Friedman Awards | Thoughts from the sideline | Prospects that earned their stripes | Teams that should be pleased

THE PICK: Michigan

WHY: “I have seen him up there a couple of times, so I feel like he’ll go to Michigan.” - Three-star offensive tackle Altrique Barlow

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: "I think he’s going to end up at Alabama. Because they are one of the best." - Two-star athlete Charles Bell

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “Everyone wants to go to the College Football Playoff. They want to play immediately and they want to play for a contender. I think at Alabama, a lot of players return, so maybe Clemson.” - 2021 defensive tackle Marquese Brunson

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “Just the fan base on Twitter, you can see that they really want him. I think he’s going to Clemson.” - Rivals250 offensive tackle Olu Fashanu

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “Hopefully, it’s not Clemson, but I think it is. It’s so close for him, they’re national champions and he has an offer. It’s a good place to be.” - Three-star Wake Forest quarterback commit Mitch Griffis

THE PICK: Maryland

WHY: “To me, I just see him in a Maryland uniform.” - 2021 defensive back Tony Grimes

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “I think he likes it there at Clemson or maybe Penn State.” - Rivals250 offensive tackle Anton Harrison

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “Their d-line is real strong and I just see him being there.” - Four-star defensive lineman Greg Hudgins

THE PICK: Penn State

WHY: “I’m trying to get him to come with me to Penn State.” - Rivals250 Penn State linebacker commit Curtis Jacobs

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “He just looks like he’d be a good fit over thee.” - Three-star North Carolina athlete commit Lamareon James

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: "We were down there together and he seemed to really like it. We haven’t talked about it yet." - Five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “He’s showing some interest there and I’ve heard him talk about Ohio State.” - 2021 defensive tackle Taizse Johnson

THE PICK: Penn State

WHY: "He posts about them a lot." - Three-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: "He’s been there so many times and has a great relationship with the coaching staff. I think he would fit perfectly there. I would like for him to go to where I’m going but I guess he’s just going to do his thing." - Rivals100 offensive lineman Aaryn Parks

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “I just see him posting on Twitter, but I’m not sure.” – Three-star Wake Forest offensive line commit Luke Petitbon

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “They’re building a great program there. It’s somewhere that fits him.” - Barlow

THE PICK: Maryland

WHY: "It’s home." - Bell

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “I can see him down south, so I’ll say LSU.” - Brunson

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “It’s probably between Ohio State and Clemson. I think it’s between those two, but some of the people I know in his circle seem to think the likes Ohio State a lot.” - Fashanu

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “I think it’s gonna be his first official visit, so I think it’ll be LSU.” - Griffis

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: “I think he winds up somewhere in the SEC. I think he fits in there.” - Harrison

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “He just seems like a Georgia player. He’s a dog with the attitude in him to work hard. He seems like a perfect fit at Georgia.” - Jacobs

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “Some people like them because they won a national championship and he probably wants to get one right when he gets there.” - James

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: "He posts about them a lot." - Lambert

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: "He really likes them." - Three-star linebacker Mitchell Melton

THE PICK: LSU

WHY: "He’s probably going to go to LSU. He’s taking so many visits so we'll see." - Parks

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “I saw him with an (Ohio State) backpack today.” - Petitbon

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “I feel like he wants to be where it’s sunny and where the beach is at.” - Brunson

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I’ve seen him on a few visits thee and I think he’s liked the visits.” - Fashanu

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “I can see him at Alabama. I think he fits in there.” - Griffis

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “I think he loves Georgia.” - Harrison

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “He has that attitude, that dog mentality … he’s just got it.” - Jacobs

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: "He talks about them a lot." - Jarrett

THE PICK: Florida

WHY: “With his injury, he stopped early talking about everything. He was talking about Florida, but it’s a mystery.” - Johnson

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “Whenever I see him he’s repping Georgia hard.” - Three-star Virginia offensive line commit Jestus Johnson

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: "I think he really likes it there." - Melton

THE PICK: Penn State

WHY: “Clemson and Miami are the other two schools, but he’s going to Penn State, I’m telling you.” - Three-star Penn State offensive line commit Reuben Adams

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “That’s (Nick) Saban. It speaks for itself. The whole program is about straight championships, straight winning and the attitude you need, he’s got that.” - Barlow

THE PICK: Miami

WHY: “I think he would look good in a Miami jersey.” - Brunson

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: “Hopefully, it’s not Clemson, but I saw that Dabo (Swinney) has visited him a couple of times. It’s a cool spot, they’re national champions and it’s a hard spot to pass up.” - Griffis

THE PICK: Penn State

WHY: “I know his friend just committed to Penn State, so he could follow.” -Harrison

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: “I think I saw him take a visit over there and it looked like he had a good time.” -James

THE PICK: Miami

WHY: "I saw him post a clip about them." - Lambert

THE PICK: Ohio State

WHY: "I think he would fit in perfectly there." - Parks

THE PICK: Auburn

WHY: “I think he would look good in an Auburn jersey.” -Brunson

THE PICK: Penn State

WHY: “I think he’s gonna be the next Saquon Barkley. I’m calling it.” -Griffis

THE PICK: Georgia

WHY: “He fits with the Georgia running backs.” – Hudgins

THE PICK: South Carolina

WHY: “I saw it on Twitter that he visited and I know he liked it there.” -Jacobs

THE PICK: Maryland

WHY: “That’s the hometown school for him.” -James

THE PICK: South Carolina

WHY: "He’s been visiting there a lot." - Jarrett

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: "Every time I've been at Clemson I see him there." - Lambert

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: "It is a really good fit for him." - Melton

THE PICK: Clemson

WHY: "Their running back game is really great." - Parks

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “Because that is Running Back U.” - Petitbon

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “He’s going to Alabama for sure. If you look on Twitter, it looks like he has been there every other day. He’s definitely going to Alabama.” - Barlow

THE PICK: Tennessee

WHY: “I feel like he looks good in orange, so why not Tennessee?” - Brunson

THE PICK: Oklahoma

WHY: “Oklahoma can use him as a slot or a tailback. They’ll do a good job with him over there.” - Griffis

THE PICK: Alabama

WHY: “I saw it on Twitter that he just visited and I felt like he was having a good time there.” - Jacobs

THE PICK: Penn State, Virginia Tech or Oklahoma

WHY: “When I see people take visits, I look to see if they had a good time. I got the sense he had good visits at those three schools.” - James

THE PICK: Notre Dame or Alabama

WHY: "The running backs coach at Alabama, Coach (Charles) Huff, was at Mississippi State and Penn State and he really likes him." - Jarrett

THE PICK: Penn State

WHY: “He has shown great interest there. I’ve heard from people in my people and people in other schools.” -Johnson

THE PICK: Oklahoma

WHY: "He just took an official visit there." - Lambert

THE PICK: Notre Dame

WHY: “Really good player and he’s a very good student off the field, so I think that could play a huge role into it.” - Four-star North Carolina linebacker commit Ethan West

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}