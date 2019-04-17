CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Bryan Bresee

THE PICK: Clemson WHY: “They’re building a great program there. It’s somewhere that fits him.” - Barlow THE PICK: Maryland WHY: "It’s home." - Bell THE PICK: LSU WHY: “I can see him down south, so I’ll say LSU.” - Brunson THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: “It’s probably between Ohio State and Clemson. I think it’s between those two, but some of the people I know in his circle seem to think the likes Ohio State a lot.” - Fashanu THE PICK: LSU WHY: “I think it’s gonna be his first official visit, so I think it’ll be LSU.” - Griffis THE PICK: LSU WHY: “I think he winds up somewhere in the SEC. I think he fits in there.” - Harrison THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “He just seems like a Georgia player. He’s a dog with the attitude in him to work hard. He seems like a perfect fit at Georgia.” - Jacobs THE PICK: Clemson WHY: “Some people like them because they won a national championship and he probably wants to get one right when he gets there.” - James THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: "He posts about them a lot." - Lambert THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: "He really likes them." - Three-star linebacker Mitchell Melton THE PICK: LSU WHY: "He’s probably going to go to LSU. He’s taking so many visits so we'll see." - Parks THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: “I saw him with an (Ohio State) backpack today.” - Petitbon

THE PICK: Florida WHY: “I feel like he wants to be where it’s sunny and where the beach is at.” - Brunson THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “I’ve seen him on a few visits thee and I think he’s liked the visits.” - Fashanu THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “I can see him at Alabama. I think he fits in there.” - Griffis THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “I think he loves Georgia.” - Harrison THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “He has that attitude, that dog mentality … he’s just got it.” - Jacobs THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: "He talks about them a lot." - Jarrett THE PICK: Florida WHY: “With his injury, he stopped early talking about everything. He was talking about Florida, but it’s a mystery.” - Johnson THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “Whenever I see him he’s repping Georgia hard.” - Three-star Virginia offensive line commit Jestus Johnson THE PICK: Georgia WHY: "I think he really likes it there." - Melton

THE PICK: Penn State WHY: “Clemson and Miami are the other two schools, but he’s going to Penn State, I’m telling you.” - Three-star Penn State offensive line commit Reuben Adams THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “That’s (Nick) Saban. It speaks for itself. The whole program is about straight championships, straight winning and the attitude you need, he’s got that.” - Barlow THE PICK: Miami WHY: “I think he would look good in a Miami jersey.” - Brunson THE PICK: Clemson WHY: “Hopefully, it’s not Clemson, but I saw that Dabo (Swinney) has visited him a couple of times. It’s a cool spot, they’re national champions and it’s a hard spot to pass up.” - Griffis THE PICK: Penn State WHY: “I know his friend just committed to Penn State, so he could follow.” -Harrison THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: “I think I saw him take a visit over there and it looked like he had a good time.” -James THE PICK: Miami WHY: "I saw him post a clip about them." - Lambert THE PICK: Ohio State WHY: "I think he would fit in perfectly there." - Parks

THE PICK: Auburn WHY: “I think he would look good in an Auburn jersey.” -Brunson THE PICK: Penn State WHY: “I think he’s gonna be the next Saquon Barkley. I’m calling it.” -Griffis THE PICK: Georgia WHY: “He fits with the Georgia running backs.” – Hudgins THE PICK: South Carolina WHY: “I saw it on Twitter that he visited and I know he liked it there.” -Jacobs THE PICK: Maryland WHY: “That’s the hometown school for him.” -James THE PICK: South Carolina WHY: "He’s been visiting there a lot." - Jarrett THE PICK: Clemson WHY: "Every time I've been at Clemson I see him there." - Lambert THE PICK: Clemson WHY: "It is a really good fit for him." - Melton THE PICK: Clemson WHY: "Their running back game is really great." - Parks THE PICK: Alabama WHY: “Because that is Running Back U.” - Petitbon